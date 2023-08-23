6-time champion could turn face after 443 days and replace Seth Rollins if he goes on hiatus from WWE

Seth Rollins is currently the face of Monday Night RAW, but things could change after WWE introduced an intriguing element to his on-screen persona. The World Heavyweight Champion's back issues were documented on this week's episode of the red brand.

Shinsuke Nakamura pointed it out as he looks to take The Visionary's title at Payback. Rollins himself spoke about his back issues and confirmed he has had two fractures in his lumbar spine since 2019. It is only getting worse, by his own admission, which could lead to a break from WWE.

One can expect Seth Rollins to go on hiatus once he loses the World Heavyweight Championship so that he can fix his back. As a result, somebody will need to fill the void and become RAW's top babyface. That person should be Finn Balor, especially if Damian Priest is the one who ends The Visionary's title reign.

The Money in the Bank briefcase makes Priest a constant threat to Rollins. It may also lead to Balor's expulsion from The Judgment Day, with JD McDonagh potentially replacing him. It would mirror The Prince's heel turn in June 2022, as he joined the group at the expense of Edge.

Finn Balor is doing the best work of his career, so WWE must capitalize on it and turn him into a fan favorite. He is already hugely popular, with a babyface turn likely to multiply the support for him.

The Irishman can then win the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest. Balor has definitely earned a second chance at a world title reign after his first one was cut short by an injury suffered against Seth Rollins.

Why not Cody Rhodes as Seth Rollins' replacement as the "face" of WWE RAW?

It makes all the sense in the world for Cody Rhodes to slot into Seth Rollins' position as RAW's top babyface, especially since he's pretty much at the same level. However, one very important distinction separates them. WWE has an eye towards 2024 for The American Nightmare.

Reports have indicated that Rhodes will main-event WrestleMania 40 in a rematch against Roman Reigns. If this is where he will finally win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it's wise to keep the former AEW star away from the World Heavyweight Title.

Cody Rhodes' feud with The Judgment Day could end before Finn Balor is kicked out, as he moves on to another non-title feud ahead of his second Royal Rumble win in a row. That way, The Prince can enjoy a sustained period on top of RAW in Seth Rollins' absence.

