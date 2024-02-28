6-time world champion to cost Damian Priest his MITB cash-in against Seth Rollins before WrestleMania? Chances explored

As the Road to WrestleMania 40 continues, Seth Rollins is closer to getting medically cleared to wrestle. This is excellent news for the current World Heavyweight Champion as he looks to shake off any ring rust before facing Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows this year. However, there is a concern.

Rollins' medical clearance opens him up to a potential Money in the Bank cash-in once again. Damian Priest could be on the hunt, with the knowledge that The Visionary is not at full strength. It is a better option for Senor Money in the Bank than going after Gunther. The Archer of Infamy will also want to get back in Rhea Ripley's good books ahead of WrestleMania 40 following recent tensions between the pair.

However, one WWE Superstar could spoil those plans, someone who has double the motivation to do so. Becky Lynch, who is a six-time World Champion, can cause a failed Money in the Bank cash-in by helping Seth Rollins defeat Damian Priest on an episode of RAW before WrestleMania 40. The Man costing The Judgment Day member would also get a rise out of Ripley, who is Lynch's opponent at The Show of Shows this year.

This would likely be the last straw for Mami, who can decide to quit The Judgment Day because the male members are not serious enough. Priest and Finn Balor can then lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Awesome Truth, while Dominik Mysterio tries to plead with Rhea Ripley to return to the group.

Seth Rollins may compete on both nights of WrestleMania 40

As mentioned above, this potential failed Money in the Bank cash-in would see multiple storylines connecting with each other, which makes for a more organic feel to the product. While The Judgment Day collapses and Becky Lynch challenges Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins has the small matter of two matches at WrestleMania 40.

One of them has been confirmed, with Drew McIntyre looking to finally take the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary. However, Rollins is also involved in the feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline. It will likely lead to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania.

The Visionary and Rhodes look potentially set to face Roman Reigns and The Rock on April 6, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one night before The American Nightmare challenges The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again. So, it is a busy time for Seth Rollins. That is why Becky Lynch saving The Visionary from a potential Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest makes sense, along with the other reasons mentioned.

