6-time WWE champion to cost Seth Rollins the World Heavyweight Title on RAW next week? Exploring the possibility 

On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins announced he would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on the red brand next week. After making this announcement, Drew McIntyre, who was present in the ring with Rollins, lost his mind and attacked the Visionary.

While McIntyre seemed completely against the idea of Rollins defending his title against Jey next week on RAW, there is a possibility that The Scottish Warrior might help Jey Uso win. Despite not liking Jey, by helping him win, McIntyre can achieve something significant for the red brand.

By costing Seth, McIntyre can achieve two of his goals in one night. Initially, he can feud with Jey Uso and get his much-awaited revenge against the former Bloodline member. Secondly, if he beats Jey in the future, he will also win the World Heavyweight Championship, which is something he has been wanting to do for a while now.

Another motive why Drew McIntyre might cost Seth Rollins can be attributed to him being unsure of beating the Visionary. The former WWE Champion had already beaten Jey on a previous occasion. However, against Seth Rollins, McIntyre fell short. Hence, to improve his chances of winning the World Heavyweight Title, McIntyre could help Jey win.

Former WWE head writer criticized Triple H and Seth Rollins for the latter's reaction at Survivor Series 2023

When CM Punk made his much-awaited return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, the entire WWE Universe was excited to see him come back. However, one man who was visibly frustrated by Punk’s arrival was Seth Rollins. When the Second City Saint was soaking in the love from the crowd, the Visionary was abusing and screaming at him.

While several people failed to understand Rollins' reaction, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Triple H and Seth Rollins for the same. Taking to Twitter, Russo said no professional would act the way Rollins did.

"As much as I APPLAUD @WWE and @TripleH for Bringing back @CMPunk , again---the Creative is just questionable. Having @WWERollins throw a HISSY FIT when he sees Punk is just PLAIN STUPID. Why? Because even if Rollins didn't know Punk was going to show up (which of course he did)---no PROFESSIONAL would ever act that way---only a WRESTLER would. Just stupid, Wrasslin' booking once again. The Wrestling Creative in General just needs to GROW THE !@#$%^& UP!!!" Vince Russo shared.

You can check out Vince Russo's tweet below:

Russo is not the only one to criticize Rollins' reaction. On social media, several fans disliked how the World Heavyweight Champion reacted to Punk’s return. However, whether his reaction was real or booked, it will help set up a great feud between Rollins and Punk in the near future.

