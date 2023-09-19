6-time WWE champion to be The Judgment Day's 4th member in a mega clash at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day had a terrible end to RAW this week. During Jey Uso's match against Drew McIntyre, the heel faction came out to help the former and persuade him to join their team. However, this did not go as planned since Jey superkicked all three members present and clearly showed he did not want to be a part of their team.

However, in doing so, the former Bloodline member got distracted and lost to McIntyre. After the match, Judgment Day entered the ring and beat Jey down. While it seemed McIntyre would help Uso, he just stood watching. Ultimately, Cody Rhodes came to Jey's aide.

While Cody helping Jey received a huge pop, WWE could use this to book a four-on-four tag team match at Survivor Series between The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. However, the only issue here would be the heel faction not having a fourth member. This is where Judgment Day could go to Drew McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

Given that The Scottish Warrior did not help Jey Uso, it indicated he somehow had ill intentions despite Jey proving he is on the path of good now. Also, if WWE adds McIntyre to The Judgment Day, it would help him turn heel, as the same has been speculated for quite a while.

Wrestling veteran claims WWE could book a match between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline

Currently, Judgment Day and The Bloodline are two of the best factions in WWE. While the former is enjoying a dominant run on RAW, the latter experienced transition but seems to win back one of its lost members in Jey Uso. Given their dominance, it is only natural that fans want to see the two factions clash.

And as per wrestling veteran Konnan, WWE fans will get their wish. During an episode of Keepin' It 100, the veteran mentioned he felt the Stamford-based promotion would book a match between the two factions. He added that WWE could book Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns.

"I thought yeah it's kinda weird [The Judgment Day helping The Bloodline on SmackDown] because I'm also thinking that maybe they're gonna set up, you know, Judgment Day against Bloodline down the road. Or it could be Priest kinda like swerving everybody so he can cash in on Roman Reigns, which I don't think they're giving him the belt, especially if The Rock just came back," Konnan said. [From 1:02 - 1:20]

If Konnan's words turn true and WWE books a match between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, it will be one of the most watched matches in the promotion's history. It will also be interesting to see whom WWE would book to win that match.