6 weirdest Brock Lesnar matches you'll ever see

Brock Lesnar only wrestles a few matches a year in WWE

What have been some of the weirdest Brock Lesnar matches?

Brock Lesnar at Money in the Bank 2019 with an unexpected appearance

Brock Lesnar is the definition of a prizefighter in WWE. While he's been criticized over the years for being the part-timer who takes up the big spot, the reality is that Brock Lesnar's situation is far different from the other part-timers.

For most part-timers and old legends, you might be lucky to see them wrestle once or twice a year. With Brock Lesnar, that's not the case. He wrestles 4-5 matches a year on TV and every single one holds significance.

He's had a long way to his journey to superstardom, but very few have had a meteoric rise the way he did between 2002-2004. His UFC stint further established Brock Lesnar as a Combat Sports Box Office Megastar and he took that star power to WWE in 2012 and has stayed with the company since.

However, there have been some matches of Brock Lesnar that can best be described as 'weird'. Here are a few of them:

#5. Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg - WrestleMania 20

This match can be described with one word - disaster.

Looking back at it now, this match was weird in a few ways. Perhaps the main reason for it was the crowd reaction throughout the match. Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg would have been a dream match at the time, but news broke out that Brock Lesnar was going to be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 20 to pursue an NFL career, while Goldberg opted not to renew his contract that ended at WrestleMania 20.

Knowing that both men were wrestling their last match for the company, the Madison Square Garden crowd made their displeasure known. What would have been a dream match turned out to be a stinker, with both men admitting that they put nothing into the match.

Watching two behemoths go at it in a disastrous contest with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as the Special Guest Referee made it weird to watch, but fans were happy at the end as The Texas Rattlesnake hit both men with a stunner to send them away.

Thankfully, the two would redeem themselves 13 years later at WrestleMania 33when they had a 5-minute instant classic. Despite Goldberg's age, the match played out perfectly and was the kind of battle that Brock Lesnar and the Universal Champion at the time Goldberg should have had in the first place.

