6 WWE Superstars that didn't have to change their names after leaving the company 

When WWE Superstars are signed by the company more often than not, they will be forced to go through a name-changing process. This is so that WWE can trademark all the image rights that come with that performer and create merchandise in their name.

Over the past few decades, there have been several stars who have been able to retain their names whilst working for WWE and even kept this name after their departure.

Many stars who use their real names are obviously able to claim the rights back after they have left the company, but others have been able to continue using the name that they once used whilst contracted to WWE.

The following article looks at just six WWE Superstars who were able to retain their name following their departure from the company.

#6 WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn is perhaps most memorable in WWE as part of D-Generation X and The New Age Outlaws alongside Road Dogg. The duo were most recently given another run in WWE from 2012 until 2015 when Gunn was released from the company after failing a Wellness Policy test.

Gunn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2019 alongside D-Generation X members Chyna, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg, whilst he was contracted to AEW.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion signed for AEW as a coach back in January 2019 but has since been wrestling on AEW Dark and as part of their main show. Gunn has also been able to wrestle alongside his son, who is now known as Austin Gunn.

It's unclear why Gunn has been able to retain the name he used throughout his WWE career since his real name is Monty Sopp.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero first began regularly appearing on WWE TV after her husband Eddie passed away back in 2005. The former RAW General Manager later became a frequent face on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown after stepping into feuds with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Edge, Dolph Ziggler, and even The Undertaker.

Guerrero requested her release from the company back in 2014 but has since returned to WWE on several occasions, most recently as part of The Women's Royal Rumble match back in 2018.

Guerrero has since joined All Elite Wrestling, where she has been able to retain her name. Vickie's real name is no longer Vickie's real name since she has remarried and is now Vickie Benson. The former WWE star was once known as Vickie Guerrero legally, which could be why she's been able to continue to use it.

