6 WWE champions who will not defend their title at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is back! The third edition of the hit series, following its revival last year, will take place this weekend, and the card is interesting, to say the least.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will team up to battle Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. Additionally, John Cena will be in action, Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, and Damian Priest will battle Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage. Interestingly, only one of these four matches has a title on the line. Tons of champions will seemingly be missing the show.

It should be noted that The Street Profits, Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu, and Zelina Vega aren't currently defending their gold at the television special. That said, SmackDown has yet to take place, so any of those champions could be added at the last minute.

So, which champions are not defending their gold at Saturday Night's Main Event? This article will examine six superstars who hold gold who won't be defending their prized possessions this Saturday.

#6. John Cena's match isn't currently for the Undisputed WWE Title

John Cena is one of the greatest ever to do it. He is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer and was the face of the company for years following The Attitude Era. He is aiming to wrap up his career this December, unless something changes.

The legend is currently in his 17th world title reign. He captured the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania by defeating Cody Rhodes, albeit thanks to interference from hip hop artist Travis Scott.

Unlike the other performers on this list, John Cena would be competing at Saturday Night's Main Event. With that being said, his upcoming match with R-Truth is non-title. Unless that is changed at the last minute, no championship defense will be taking place with Big Match John.

#5. Kofi Kingston & #4. Xavier Woods of The New Day won't have their belts on the line

The New Day is one of the best teams in WWE history, but they used to be a trio. Unfortunately, Big E suffered a serious neck injury in 2022 and hasn't returned to the ring. Last year, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston shockingly turned on Big E and kicked him out of the stable.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite the immense talent both teams possess, they defeated The War Raiders in a disappointing match.

While the SmackDown tag team scene is flourishing, RAW's is struggling a bit. Unfortunately, their momentum doesn't look to change in the immediate future, as The New Day aren't defending their belts at this weekend's major event.

#3. Dominik Mysterio isn't defending the Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio was once one of WWE's most hated stars. Recently, that animosity from the audience has begun to fade, and in some venues, Dirty Dom is being cheered by fans.

The young Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He, too, won the coveted belt at WrestleMania 41. To capture the title, Mysterio defeated his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

In the time since then, Dominik successfully retained his title against Penta, albeit thanks to interference from El Grande Americano. After defending his gold at Backlash, it looks like Dirty Dom will be taking Saturday Night's Main Event off.

#2. IYO SKY seemingly isn't defending the Women's World Championship

IYO SKY is an incredible pro wrestler and is one of the most decorated Japanese stars in WWE history. She is a multi-time world champion, a multi-time tag team champion, and a former Money in the Bank winner.

The Genius of the Sky won the Women's World Championship on the March 3, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. She defeated Rhea Ripley and defended the title successfully at WrestleMania.

Many fans assumed she and Rhea would run it back at Backlash or Saturday Night's Main Event, but that isn't happening. It isn't clear when IYO will put her belt on the line next. Perhaps it'll happen at Money in the Bank in a few weeks?

#1. Lyra Valkyria's coveted title isn't on the line

Lyra Valkyria is another one of the best in-ring wrestlers going today. After finding success on NXT UK and NXT, she joined the main roster last year and put on banger after banger.

The "bird lady," as fans affectionately call her, is the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She is the first-ever holder of the prestigious belt, having won the title in the finals of a tournament in January.

Lyra successfully defended her belt against Becky Lynch at Backlash. While the feud between the two is far from over, it doesn't look like Saturday Night's Main Event will be where they clash next, as a title match has not been announced.

