6 WWE couples who called off their engagement

WWE fans recently learned that long-time couple Mia Yim and Keith Lee are now engaged. Both wrestlers have worked together in WWE, and they're in a real-life relationship.

There are several other couples in WWE who are currently engaged, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The pairing of Charlotte Flair and Andrade is another example.

While these couples are currently looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together, there are other couples who were once in the same position.

Several of these couples were not able to make it down the aisle, and they instead opted to call off their engagement entirely. It's interesting to note that several of these stars have since gone on to remarry.

#6. WWE star Bayley and Aaron Solow

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had been in a long-term relationship with AEW's Aaron Solow since before she was signed by WWE. Solow has appeared for WWE several times in the past without being handed a contract. He recently became a member of The Nightmare Family in AEW. Of course, Bayley has remained an integral member of the women's division.

He released a statement on his Twitter account regarding the future of his relationship with the WWE star. The statement read that the couple saw very different futures, so they decided to call off their engagement. Bayley is yet to comment publicly on the split. Since this is a personal matter, it's unlikely that the former champion will add her side of the story.

#5. Mickie James and former WWE star Kenny Dykstra

Mickie James is now considered to be a veteran in WWE. She's a six-time Women's Champion, and she has wrestled in the company since 2005. James took a hiatus between her two WWE stints, but during her first run in the company, she became engaged to fellow WWE star Kenny Dykstra. He was a member of the Spirit Squad alongside Dolph Ziggler.

Personal issues between James and Dykstra behind the scenes sank their relationship. The couple was engaged from 2007, but the couple called off their engagement ahead of Dykstra's release back in 2008.

James has since gone on to marry fellow wrestler Nick Aldis, and the couple welcomed their first son, Donovan in 2014.