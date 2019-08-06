×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 WWE couples who wrestled each other

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.63K   //    06 Aug 2019, 16:41 IST

Maria Kanellis recently lost her title to her husband Mike, whilst the Game faced his own wife Stephanie McMahon in 2002.
Maria Kanellis recently lost her title to her husband Mike, whilst the Game faced his own wife Stephanie McMahon in 2002.

The life of being a WWE Superstar isn't easy, which is perhaps why so many Superstars over the years, have found love with other wrestlers whilst on the road.

Though there are certain advantages to dating a fellow wrestler, especially if you're in the same company at the same time, this relationship isn't easy.

Over the years, there have been some couples that for one reason or another, have come to blows inside the ring.

Whether it be due to airing their dirty laundry, or more recently in the pursuit of Championship gold, these couples held nothing back when they squared off in and out of the ring.

Here are six WWE couples who wrestled each other, and what caused this trouble in paradise.

#6. Gangrel and Luna Vachon

The Vampire Warrior faced off against his own wife as part of the Australian promotion WWA.
The Vampire Warrior faced off against his own wife as part of the Australian promotion WWA.

Very few wrestling fans would have heard of World Wrestling All-Stars, and there's probably a reason for that. Debuting in 2001 shortly after the demise of WCW and ECW, the Australia-based promotion did feature some big names but ultimately did very little before it's closure two years later.

Before it's demise though, the company did feature a feud between the real-life couple of Gangrel and Luna Vachon. Gangrel (now going by the name 'Vampire Warrior') had apparently taken Luna to Australia as part of the couple's honeymoon, only to complain about losing all his matches. This streak of losses would come to an end during the first-ever WWA Pay Per View 'Inception', where Gangrel would beat Luna in a 'Black Wedding match' (a Hardcore rules match), to finally get a win, though one over his wife.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Maria Kanellis
Advertisement
6 WWE Superstars who definitely retired too soon
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other
RELATED STORY
5 WWE couples who have kids together
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who reportedly can't stand each other
RELATED STORY
4 traditionally male WWE titles that have been held by women
RELATED STORY
10 wrestling couples we wish had never broken up
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who have wrestled in most matches in 2019 so far
RELATED STORY
5 wrestling couples who have remained under the radar
RELATED STORY
5 biggest "Mystery Attacker" storylines in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 strong real-life friendships WWE never acknowledges on television
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us