6 WWE Hall of Famers Vince Russo has defeated - Iconic star defeated three times in a month!

Vince Russo is known for many roles both in WWE and pro wrestling. He's best known for his time as head writer of World Wrestling Entertainment, although he held a similar position in World Championship Wrestling and even in TNA Wrestling.

Beyond his infamous writing, Russo has dabbled in various other roles in pro wrestling. He's tried his hand at commentary and being a show host while in then-WWF. Russo has also been an on-screen authority figure and manager.

Perhaps most surprisingly, however, Vince Russo has gotten in the ring to compete. The former WWF writer had around half a dozen matches while in World Championship Wrestling and even went on to compete in a handful later on.

While it would be easy to overlook his in-ring contributions, given that his reputation is based on his writing and critical commentary, Vince has shockingly defeated several Hall of Famers as an in-ring star. This article will look at six WWE Hall of Fame members who have been defeated by the man once known as Vic Venom.

#6. Vince Russo shockingly defeated WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair three times

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @OTD_in_WWE



On This Day in Wrestling History - Ric Flair clashes with Vince Russo and David Flair 23 years ago today on Nitro from St. Louis 5/8/00 @NoContextFlair On This Day in Wrestling History - Ric Flair clashes with Vince Russo and David Flair 23 years ago today on Nitro from St. Louis 5/8/00 @NoContextFlair @OTD_in_WWE https://t.co/Lk3yoK5f74

Regarding the WWE Hall of Fame, nobody is more closely associated with the prestigious ceremony than Ric Flair. The Nature Boy has been inducted multiple times as a singles star and alongside The Four Horsemen. He has also inducted other wrestlers, thus adding his credibility to the proceedings.

The 16-time world champion's career was incredible, and he's arguably the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Despite his accolades and longevity, Flair has shockingly lost to Vince Russo. He lost to Russo not once, not twice, but on three separate occasions.

Weeks after David Flair and Vince Russo united, the two battled Ric and Reid Flair on the May 30, 2000, edition of Thunder. Russo stood tall, then did so again in a singles Steel Cage Match with Flair on June 12.

One week later, a rematch from the Thunder tag team bout occurred in what was billed as a retirement match. Flair lost to Russo three times in a row, but he ultimately didn't stay retired.

#5. Booker T & #4. Goldberg & #3. Sting, Vince Russo defeated three Hall of Famers in one match

MixerARMY & Pats/LakerNation @RockyC23 WCW Monday Nitro

9/4/2000

WCW Championship

Team Russo (Vince Russo, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, & Harris Brothers) v Sting, Goldberg, Booker T, & KroniK WCW Monday Nitro9/4/2000WCW ChampionshipTeam Russo (Vince Russo, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, & Harris Brothers) v Sting, Goldberg, Booker T, & KroniK https://t.co/r0hGJb2D9J

While defeating a WWE Hall of Famer three times is impressive, even more to beat three Hall of Famers in one match. The former Vic Venom did exactly that on the September 4, 2000, edition of WCW Monday Nitro.

Russo teamed up with Scott Steiner, Kevin Nash, and Jeff Jarrett, a trio of Hall of Famers themselves. The four-person team defeated KroniK, Booker T, Sting, and Goldberg.

Booker T, Sting, and Goldberg are all Hall of Famers and multi-time world champions. Booker T and Goldberg won world titles in both WCW and WWE. Meanwhile, Sting captured world titles in both WCW and TNA Wrestling.

Not only did Russo's team win the bout, but they did so in one of the most unique matches ever. The bout was a Triple Cage WarGames match. WCW dabbled in Triple Cage Matches in the past and the Ready to Rumble film, but it was a spectacular sight nonetheless.

Who would have ever thought Vince Russo would be in such a bizarre match with three of the all-time greats on the losing end?

#2. Jeff Jarrett & #1. Scott Steiner, Sting and Vince Russo defeated two Hall of Famers in a tag team bout

Jeff Jarrett in WCW

Despite teaming up with Kevin Nash and Jeff Jarrett in the previous entry, Vince Russo fought both men in a tag team match on WCW Monday Nitro just two weeks later during the September 18, 2000 edition of the program.

He teamed up with The Icon Sting to battle two men who have both been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Nash is a former WWF Champion. Jeff never made it to the top of the company, but at one point, he was a record-setting Intercontinental Champion.

The tag team bout on Nitro was for the #1 Contendership for the WCW World Heavyweight Title. After eight minutes, Russo and Sting won, allowing Vince to fight Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship a week later.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes