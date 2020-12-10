We've seen several WWE legends get grand retirement matches. When looking at some of the biggest names in recent times, a few Superstars have had grand farewells. WrestleMania 35 alone saw the conclusion of two legendary careers - Kurt Angle and Batista.

WrestleMania 36 was technically The Undertaker's retirement match, and it was the perfect way to conclude his WWE career, along with his Survivor Series farewell. However, there are a few names who may never get a retirement match despite having a long tenure with WWE.

#5. Triple H - A shift from the WWE ring to the office

Triple H at WrestleMania 35

Triple H transitioned into being a part-timer nearly a decade ago. While he has had matches on big WWE pay-per-views, his in-ring appearances have decreased drastically as the years have gone by. Normally, we only see Triple H return to a WWE ring at WrestleMania for one-off appearances.

He is always in a marquee match, simply because he is a marquee name for WWE. But 2020 was an exception where Triple H wasn't on the WrestleMania card for a reason that wasn't an injury. Speaking to SportsCenter, he said:

Right now, I'm a full-time office guy. It's funny, ironically I wasn't scheduled to be in this year's WrestleMania anyway. Every year as time goes by, it gets more and more hectic for me. Getting in the ring just becomes an added burden. Especially this year, with the way things turned out, and what we have to accomplish, I was very thankful I wasn't scheduled to be in the ring this year, because it would have been almost virtually impossible to do everything else that's happening.

It's clear that Triple H's desire to get back in the ring has dipped in time, and that's ok given that he was among WWE's top stars for a long time. While several other Superstars have had grand farewells, it wouldn't be surprising to see Triple H simply phase out of WWE programming as he already has and quietly retire.