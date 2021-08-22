6 WWE stars Bobby Lashley could face after SummerSlam 2021

Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021 after winning his match against Goldberg through referee stoppage. The WWE Hall of Famer suffered an injury, which resulted in the referee ending the match.

Lashley has now held the WWE Championship for over 170 days after winning it from The Miz in March on RAW. The Almighty has been supremely dominant in his reign as WWE Champion and it appears as though nobody can stop him.

Who could be the next Superstar to challenge Bobby Lashley for his WWE Championship? Let's take a look at six WWE stars Lashley could face after SummerSlam 2021:

#6 Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley

Goldberg was furious with Bobby Lashley after he attacked his son Gage

The WWE Universe could see a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg in the near future as the storyline between them hasn't been completely resolved. What happened after the match between Goldberg and Lashley at SummerSlam is an indication that the storyline will continue for a few more weeks.

Lashley attacked Goldberg's son Gage and put him in the Hurt Lock after he had entered the ring to check on his father. A furious Goldberg told Lashley that he's not done with him yet.

We could potentially see a rematch between the two later this year, perhaps at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view. WWE announced during SummerSlam that they will be returning to the Middle Eastern country later this year. Crown Jewel 2021 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in October.

Goldberg has so far featured in two Saudi Arabia pay-per-views, the 2019 and 2020 editions of Super Showdown. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed in the build-up to SummerSlam that he has two more matches remaining on his current WWE deal.

Bobby Lashley just laid out Goldberg and his son! 😳#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DqSABFhyBX — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 22, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram