6 WWE stars who desperately need to switch brands

WWE rosters are usually locked in for several months before changes. Big events, however, like the 'transfer portal," WWE Draft, or other returns/debuts, can often reset the dynamics of the rosters across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

When some performers have gone as far as they can in NXT, a main-roster promotion is inevitable. That's happened recently with a few stars since a good deal of bigger names have joined the former developmental brand.

Names like Nia Jax, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Seth Rollins have been around long enough that switching shows won't make much of a dent in terms of new feuds. The next six WWE acts desperately need to switch brands.

#6. American Made is in neutral on RAW

Except for Chad Gable, the members of American Made have failed to make a meaningful dent on WWE RAW. They've feuded with Alpha Academy and the LWO for what seems like forever.

The brothers even had two unearned title shots at the War Raiders. Gable is great no matter what he's given, but the rest of the group won't go much higher on RAW.

Ivy Nile is limited on the mic and already lost to Lyra Valkyria. The Creeds have battled most of the duos and could benefit from a shift to SmackDown.

Gable, in turn, could challenge LA Knight as himself or El Grande Americano. R-Truth is also on SmackDown would produce comedic gold with the Olympian's alter-ego.

#5. Gigi Dolin has been in NXT long enough

Dolin has been in NXT since the time Mandy Rose dominated the brand nearly four years ago. She's logged enough ring time but just needs the right spot or gimmick.

Her darker nature is perfect for an alliance with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Aleister Black, or The Wyatt Sicks. She has a unique look and has already competed in front of main-roster crowds when she held the NXT Women's Tag Titles.

It feels like some of the stars who have been exchanged with TNA are in a bind because NXT Creative doesn't have much for them. Dolin has a unique look and would benefit from a change of scenery.

#4. DIY has lost big matches on SmackDown

By turning heel and already winning the titles twice, DIY has seemingly had its time in the sun on SmackDown. They're the odd team out, and it's too soon for Tommaso Ciampa to turn on Johnny Gargano - yet again.

Since nothing much has been done with the War Raiders and the World Tag Team Titles, DIY should move to RAW. They can offer up a different challenge as opposed to some amateur wrestlers or former rivals battling the Viking bikers.

Gargano and Ciampa can also compete in singles action, so it'd be a fresh start with two of the better workers in WWE.

#3. Fallon Henley needs another change

Henley started in NXT around the same time as Tiffany Stratton. Stratton moved to WWE's main roster, debuting and winning Money in the Bank in the same year. She cashed in at the onset of 2025 and now faces Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

The former Women's North American Champ Henley would have been a perfect face foil for Perez when she was champion, but bookers were keeping Perez busy until Giulia debuted.

She's always been a solid worker but needed a boost in the charisma department. Turning heel with Fatal Influence showed a different side of her personality.

With some SmackDown stars on RAW (Bianca Belair) due to winning title opportunities, it wouldn't hurt for WWE to make some roster moves.

#2. Karrion Kross would get more focus on SmackDown

WWE moved The Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown during the random 'transfer window' in January. The group was feuding with Karrion Kross and the Final Testament but didn't have a definitive ending even before the Authors of Pain were released.

Kross has been in a few backstage skits or relegated to post-show segments aired on social media. Every WWE star he's encountered has changed, from Shinsuke Nakamura to Drew McIntyre to the New Day.

His talents are better suited for the three-hour dreg that SmackDown has turned out to be lately. It would be an easier watch with varied storylines, including a darker one like Kross had with The Wyatt Sicks.

#1. Main-roster WWE fans got a glimpse of Roxanne Perez in early 2025

Perez was the focal point of NXT for the last three years. She's a two-time NXT Women's Champion and has also competed in the last two Royal Rumbles. The Prodigy even qualified for this year's Elimination Chamber contest.

She's fallen in her last three matches, losing to Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Kelani Jordan. Her time in NXT is over after such a huge turnover in the women's roster. Perez is ready for main-roster challenges and already has a feud with Bayley.

They clashed at the end of 2024 and the beginning of this year. Having The Prodigy move to RAW or SmackDown would give either division a future world champ while also opening up spots in NXT for other women to move up or debut.

