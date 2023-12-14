6 WWE stars who were the MVPs of 2023

Being an MVP in any sports league, including the WWE, is not an easy task. Some athletes do their job so well that they become hard to ignore.

In the NFL, the MVP Award is usually won by the league's top quarterback. Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey, however, are both having seasons that could buck that trend.

When it comes to being valuable in a WWE setting, that can be because of numerous things. Being a champion may be one reason, but other factors help a star stand out. The following six performers have been MVPs for WWE in 2023.

#6. Becky Lynch proved to be The Man again

While she won the NXT Women's Championship in 2023, Becky Lynch didn't hold a singles title on RAW or SmackDown this year. She briefly won the Women's Tag Team titles with Lita but lost them after a short reign.

Lynch also helped Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL, filling out her team at WarGames. The Man won the NXT Women's belt from Tiffany Stratton, elevating not only that Championship but Stratton, Xia Li, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox in the process.

Her value is obviously at the top of the card, but Lynch has proven to be one of WWE's most useful stars. She can work in feuds outside the title picture and help elevate talent that may not seem to be on the same level. Many other women in the company are not able to do the same.

#5. Rhea Ripley has grown into a top star in WWE

Ripley and Dominik have enjoyed a lot of success in 2023.

The fans chant 'Mami' for a reason. Not only does Rhea Ripley operate as the de facto leader of the Judgment Day, but she's also the Women's World Champion. She got retribution on Charlotte Flair by beating The Queen at WrestleMania.

Her feuds only started to heat up recently, but she's routinely been one of the most over stars in WWE. Despite being a heel, the crowd loves her, even chanting for her when she doesn't accompany the rest of the group to the ring.

While SmackDown's title scene has been a revolving door of Asuka, Bianca Belair, Flair, Zelina Vega, and Iyo Sky, Ripley has faced a plethora of stars. Mami has battled Maxxine Dupri, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler at various points this year.

The Eradicator even faced four women at Crown Jewel. Her versatility and dedication to her character make her stand out from the rest of the women's roster.

#4 Dominik Mysterio is HBK's 2023 MVP

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels knows a thing or two about pro wrestling. The Hall-of-Famer recently disclosed that he felt 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio was the WWE MVP of 2023.

It's hard to argue against Michaels, as the younger Mysterio has routinely appeared on all three of WWE's brands. He even competed on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in the same week during one cycle.

Dominik carried the North American Championship and is among the most hated heels in wrestling. His work against his father and other faces has helped Dom Dom find his footing in WWE. You know he's doing something right when he can barely utter a word without being met by a thunderous chorus of boos.

#3 Seth Rollins' top-star status is business as usual for The Visionary

Seth Rollins delivers every time he is on screen.

Roman Reigns may be The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table, but Seth Rollins has set his table every week of 2023. Luckily, Triple H introduced a major title for RAW in the form of the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary won the title back in May and has faced more significantly more challengers in that time compared to Reigns. The performers he's defeated include Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

The WWE Universe always belts out his anthem and his dancing and costumes have set him apart from the rest of the roster.

#2 Jey Uso and #1 Sami Zayn were involved in Yhe Bloodline angle

Zayn and Jey Uso have had an up-and-down relationship this year.

Some will argue that Roman Reigns has been the MVP simply because of his lengthy title run. Had he appeared weekly and defended the title regularly, that would be undeniable. But Reigns hasn't done either, and both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have performed every week.

Both stars were a part of one of the most memorable and dramatic angles in WWE history at the beginning of the year. Sami's journey from sycophant to member to rebel was among the most entertaining sagas in wrestling history. As he made his choice to break from The Bloodline, Jey Uso was also conflicted as the weeks progressed.

During weeks when Reigns was absent, and there were a lot of those, Zayn and Jey carried the segments. They competed against each other in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, marking the first time a tag team match main-evented WrestleMania.

They remained allies when both were swapped to RAW, and they became the only two stars to compete in both main roster WarGames contests so far.