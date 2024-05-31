6 WWE stars who need to redeem their losses in the second half of 2024: Master of mind games, phenomenal veteran & more

In 2024, every WWE title changed hands except for the United States Championship. Logan Paul is currently holding the bet strongly.

His career has steadily risen so much that he challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring event. While Paul keeps having success with a minimal appearance, several full-time stars have fallen short of the victories they covet.

Liv Morgan rectified some earlier career losses by beating Becky Lynch in two consecutive matches. The following six WWE Superstars need to redeem their losses in the second half of 2024.

#6. Karrion Kross's master plan has worked despite losses

When he returned to WWE after being released, it seemed Karrion Kross would be a major player. He started with a feud against Drew McIntyre but fell down the card shortly after.

Since his return, he's battled AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Each star experienced a change of character after feuding with Kross. Nakamura turned heel, Styles adopted a darker, more desperate persona, and Mysterio finally struck his son.

Kross has lost more feuds than he's won but has succeeded immensely in carrying out his mission statement of chaos. If Judgment Day disbands, The Final Testament should replace them as the top faction on RAW.

Getting a prominent spot would make his success rate in matches meet his success rate of sowing chaos among the heroes of WWE.

#5. DIY keeps falling short

DIY has come close to winning tag team gold in 2024. [Image via WWE.com]

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are looking to replicate their NXT success on the main roster. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for tag team gold on several occasions, including at WrestleMania 40.

After The Show of Shows, they had a one-on-one shot at the Awesome Truth. Now that DIY is on SmackDown, the time is running out before one star turns on the other.

Ciampa and Gargano have a complicated history of being both friends and enemies. Their storylines were some of the best in NXT, but the duo needs a huge win later this year before any rehashing of past angles can be revisited.

#4. LA Knight & #3. Jey Uso both deserve meaningful wins

LA Knight and Jey Uso would be Champs if crowd response were the main criterion. [Images via WWE.com]

Over the last two years, the two stars who have grown the most in popularity are Jey Uso and LA Knight. One represents SmackDown (Knight), while the other (Jey Uso) moved to RAW last year.

The roar for each man is deafening in some arenas, like the reaction to Uso at Backlash France. Knight received a massive reception for his match on the SmackDown before Backlash.

Both stars are too popular to ignore. Simply being over with the crowd shouldn't be the pinnacle of their success. Fans need moments where they feel that they are heard. Having both Uso and Knight pick up big wins at some point in 2024 would achieve that.

#2. AJ Styles has been at a crossroads in his WWE career

The Phenomenal One needs a big win in 2024. [Image via WWE.com]

It's been nearly six years since AJ Styles last held a major title in WWE. He's been the WWE Champion but has only held mid-card and tag team gold since 2018. He took Cody Rhodes to the limit at Backlash but came up short.

Styles even mentioned that fact in a backstage conversation with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. The Phenomenal One wanted one more chance at The American Nightmare, but Aldis refused the request on professional terms.

Since he's nearing the end of his career, Styles needs one more signature run as a top champion. His in-ring work hasn't missed a beat, and he deserves a big win before 2024 ends.

#1. Drew McIntyre has his chance at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is the WWE star with the best chance to rectify a huge loss this year. He may have defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 but also lost the title five minutes later to Damian Priest.

The chance to overturn that disappointing loss comes at Clash at the Castle in his home country of Scotland. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event.

Even without gold, McIntyre has been on fire as a heel. His verbal barbs are routinely the sharpest of the night. Getting the title back this year would also up the ante for his ongoing feud with CM Punk.

