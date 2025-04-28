6 WWE stars Paul Heyman could announce as part of faction with Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker on RAW

One of the biggest moments on WWE RAW's post-WrestleMania 41 edition was Bron Breakker joining forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Less than 48 hours after Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk, he had already formed a terrific trio.

However, there have been rumors that The Wiseman is not done adding members to his faction. Heyman could announce this Monday the latest addition to his alliance.

Let's look at six potential WWE stars who could join Rollins and Breakker as the latest Paul Heyman Guys:

#6. Becky Lynch makes sense because of Seth Rollins

Another shocker last Monday was Becky Lynch turning heel less than 24 hours after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria. They lost the title back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, with The Man attacking her fellow Irish star after the match.

Lynch is married to Seth Rollins, and both stars are currently heels. It makes sense for The Man to join Paul Heyman's alliance based on that alone, though the real-life couple didn't like working together on television when they were babyfaces.

Nevertheless, Heyman having his fingerprint on all divisions might be a brilliant move. Lynch is possibly two of the biggest stars in the women's division, along with Rhea Ripley.

#5. Dominik Mysterio would reach new levels in WWE

As mentioned in an interview back in August 2024, Paul Heyman would love to use Dominik Mysterio as one of his building blocks for a wrestling TV show. Mysterio's evolution over the past couple of years has shown that he's one of the future headliners of the company.

"Dirty" Dom received a thunderous ovation at WrestleMania 41, and putting him alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will turn him into a heat magnet again. The only drawback to this idea is The Judgment Day losing one of its foundations.

#4 & #3. A-Town Under might need to change to be taken seriously

In theory, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could have been successful singles stars in WWE. They have had an up-and-down tenure since becoming a tag team called A-Town Down Under. They have been goofy heels most of the time, so a lot of things need to be done to get them to be taken seriously.

One move that can make it happen is if Paul Heyman recruits both stars to join his alliance. As mentioned above, The Wiseman having a hand in every division will make his stable more dominant than the OG Bloodline.

#2 & #1. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are feeling lost and need new direction

After losing the TLC Match on SmackDown, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were feeling "lost" and in need of a different direction. What if Paul Heyman calls them and gives them a new purpose as part of his alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker?

#DIY has had runs as both faces and heels, so the versatility of their character is there. It's also easy to explain how Heyman got them from SmackDown to RAW, since The Wiseman has a lot of pull backstage. If he managed to get CM Punk a WrestleMania main event, he can certainly arrange a transfer.

