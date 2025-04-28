Paul Heyman to recruit "lost" tag team into Seth Rollins' new faction on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

Last week on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins introduced the fans to a scary new faction. The likes of CM Punk and Roman Reigns were decimated, as Bron Breakker was introduced as a new member. However, they may not be done recruiting, as Heyman could add a "lost" tag team to the faction tonight.
The "lost" tag team in question actually ply their craft over on the blue brand, SmackDown. DIY suffered a devastating loss last Friday, as they came up short in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Although it was an incredible match, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were heartbroken.
Following the match, WWE shared a video of the duo on Instagram. DIY was at a loss for words and could not properly express how they were feeling after a hard-fought match. They were clearly "lost" and admitted that they needed to figure out what's next.
Well, joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins could be what the future holds for them. The Wiseman and The Visionary could give Ciampa and Gargano the direction they need to get back to the top. What's more, it will add more depth to the faction and make it an even more formidable force.
At the end of the day, though, this is just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for DIY, let alone if Paul Heyman will recruit them or anyone new to Seth Rollins' new faction on RAW.
Adam Pearce may have let slip the name of Seth Rollins' new faction
So far, there has been no update or news regarding the name of Seth Rollins' faction. Fans are eager to learn what WWE has planned for this formidable group, especially considering the current storyline they're involved in, their boatloads of potential.
Well, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may have already let the cat out of the bag. Providing an update before tonight's episode, Pearce took to Instagram to inform fans about what they can expect in Kansas City, Missouri.
While speaking about Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker, he referred to them as a "Trifecta of Terror." Now, although WWE themselves hasn't officially christened them as such, one cannot help but assume that this will be the name of the faction going forward.
The name certainly has a lot of flair and is fitting for a team that, as previously mentioned, is rather formidable. That being said, fans will have to wait a while longer before things are officially confirmed.