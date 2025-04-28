Paul Heyman to recruit "lost" tag team into Seth Rollins' new faction on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

Last week on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins introduced the fans to a scary new faction. The likes of CM Punk and Roman Reigns were decimated, as Bron Breakker was introduced as a new member. However, they may not be done recruiting, as Heyman could add a "lost" tag team to the faction tonight.

Ad

The "lost" tag team in question actually ply their craft over on the blue brand, SmackDown. DIY suffered a devastating loss last Friday, as they came up short in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Although it was an incredible match, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were heartbroken.

Following the match, WWE shared a video of the duo on Instagram. DIY was at a loss for words and could not properly express how they were feeling after a hard-fought match. They were clearly "lost" and admitted that they needed to figure out what's next.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Well, joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins could be what the future holds for them. The Wiseman and The Visionary could give Ciampa and Gargano the direction they need to get back to the top. What's more, it will add more depth to the faction and make it an even more formidable force.

At the end of the day, though, this is just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for DIY, let alone if Paul Heyman will recruit them or anyone new to Seth Rollins' new faction on RAW.

Ad

Adam Pearce may have let slip the name of Seth Rollins' new faction

So far, there has been no update or news regarding the name of Seth Rollins' faction. Fans are eager to learn what WWE has planned for this formidable group, especially considering the current storyline they're involved in, their boatloads of potential.

Well, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may have already let the cat out of the bag. Providing an update before tonight's episode, Pearce took to Instagram to inform fans about what they can expect in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

While speaking about Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker, he referred to them as a "Trifecta of Terror." Now, although WWE themselves hasn't officially christened them as such, one cannot help but assume that this will be the name of the faction going forward.

The name certainly has a lot of flair and is fitting for a team that, as previously mentioned, is rather formidable. That being said, fans will have to wait a while longer before things are officially confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More