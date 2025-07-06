6 WWE stars who could receive a push if Vince McMahon ever returns to power

Despite having to step away from WWE over two years ago, recent reports suggest Vince McMahon could be anxious to get back into the business. However, it may not be as simple as wanting to come back.

Meanwhile, WWE merged with UFC under Endeavor's TKO umbrella, and the former head honcho of the company had to step down owing to Janel Grant's allegations in her lawsuit. Following his departure, McMahon started a new entertainment company, 14th & I. Whatever happens, it seems like he is yearning to get back into the industry where he made billions.

In the event he were to return to power in the Stamford-based promotion again, certain stars could be pushed in WWE. This article takes a look at six such names that would likely be pushed during another McMahon regime:

#6. The Creeds were pushed in NXT

Chad Gable is the leader of American Made, but he hasn't experienced much in the way of singles titles. Many analysts believe his size hinders his upward trajectory, as most World Champions are over 6 feet tall and over 220 pounds.

Gable was essentially compared to Kurt Angle but was considered undersized. The Creeds are also amateur wrestling standouts, but are bigger in size than the former Shorty G.

Brutus is over 280 pounds, while Julius stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and over 220 pounds. If McMahon resumed control of WWE, he'd likely push the former NXT Tag Team Champions hard in the tag team division.

#5. Vince McMahon booked Otis to win Money in the Bank

Otis was afraid to climb the ladder but won the coveted briefcase. [Image credit: wwe.com]

Otis has a special niche in WWE as a lovable powerhouse. His booking as a silent monster worked well, but the fans will always love him. Mr. McMahon loved Otis so much that he selected the beefy performer to win the Money in the Bank contract in 2020.

The problem was that he wasn't a believable threat to either champion at the time, whereas other participants like AJ Styles, Aleister Black, and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) were.

Since he's back in the tag team division, McMahon would likely push Otis in the mid-card title scene, perhaps even giving the bulldozing performer a run as Intercontinental or US Champion.

#4. Omos was a favorite of The Chairman

Omos is a special performer. Despite limited movement due to his overwhelming size, he was never going to wrestle five-star classics like Bret Hart or Daniel Bryan.

However, he did serve as a massive obstacle for powerhouses like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley to overcome. The current roster is laden with new physical anomalies such as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Rusev, Sheamus, and others.

The Nigerian Giant would likely be featured much more under McMahon than he has been lately. He hasn't been used at all in WWE in 2025, and was last seen in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 40 last year.

#3. Austin Theory was Mr. McMahon's "protégé" at one point

There was a time when Austin Theory was positioned as the next John Cena. Both had great physiques and could tell a story in the ring. Theory didn't possess Cena's promo skills, but was still thought to be a future World Champion.

That prevailing thought led All Day to win Money in the Bank in 2022. Due to WWE's overreliance on Roman Reigns being champion for four years, Theory was doomed to fail.

McMahon still kept Theory relevant as his "protege," giving him special treatment over other members of the roster. That push would certainly resume if the former Chairman returned to power.

#2. Logan Paul would win a World title in WWE under McMahon

Vince McMahon loved crossover stars who could bring non-wrestling eyes to the product. Those performers needed to be competent in the ring, which is why Ronda Rousey and Logan Paul were successful.

Since The Maverick is also a businessman outside of WWE, he'd probably get a major title run under the former owner. He has a huge social media presence, and WWE is obsessed with those platforms.

Paul has had shots at Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso when each held a major belt. If Vinnie Mac returned to power, Paul might finally get that run with a World Championship.

#1. Charlotte Flair was heavily pushed by Vince McMahon

Many consider Charlotte Flair the greatest female performer of all time. However, much of that success can be attributed to how McMahon booked her during his tenure. No other contemporary female star has won double-digit singles titles.

The Queen has 14, but most of those reigns were shorter than 90 days, to get her close to breaking her father's record of 16 World Championship victories. Flair will always be pushed, but since Triple H took over, she's only captured singles gold once.

The 14-time World Champion became the first two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner this year, but lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Had McMahon been the booker, he would have likely had the Buff Barbie fall to The Queen. If he regains control, he'd push Flair well past 16 title wins.

