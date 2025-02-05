6 WWE stars who are seemingly unhappy with their creative

WWE has been featuring some of the best storylines and rivalries over the past few months, building up numerous names who can be potential main-event stars. A plethora of deserving stars have earned their spotlight, including Jey Uso, who won the 2025 Mens Royal Rumble Match.

However, there are a few who feel that haven't been given as much as they deserve. This could build frustration among talent, causing some unhappiness over the approach WWE has taken with their storylines. Let's check out a few names who could potentially be unhappy with their creative directions.

#6. Sonya Deville

Pure Fusion Collective's leader, Sonya Deville, has not had a lot of great storylines over the past few months. The star was also not included in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, in which her stablemates Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were involved.

In a post on X/Twitter, Deville expressed her frustration over her exclusion and the inclusion of Dakota Kai, who had returned from injury. While this could also be to intensify her faction's feud with Damage CTRL, Deville stated that she didn't want to 'get in trouble' and so didn't upload the entire footage. However, Deville has not mentioned anything about this since that day.

#5. Montez Ford

The Street Profits have also not received a lot of opportunities in WWE, which resulted in Montez Ford venting some frustration over the past few months. While there are no recent reports of his issues with the creative plans, he seemingly earlier had a lot of frustration over the company's creative plans for the duo.

Ford hinted that he would go for a 'change' multiple times, which the WWE Universe anticipated as a potential exit from the company. However, lately, the Street Profits have been getting TV time and some decent storylines, and the duo are potentially set to enter the tag team title picture soon.

With the new characters of Ford and Dawkins, the frustrations a couple of months ago could have been planned to showcase the change and bring them back to the game.

#4. LA Knight

LA Knight has risen back to prominence over the past few months with an intriguing reign as the United States Champion. However, since he lost his title to Shinsuke Nakamura, Knight has not been involved in any major storylines.

Further, the star was also not included in the poster for the Royal Rumble Premium live Event, which has seemingly built some frustration for the star. Though Knight has not mentioned anything, any possible resentment might end up causing some changes in the future.

#3. Damian Priest

The former World Heavyweight Champion seemed unhappy about his creative plans at the Royal Rumble. The Men's Royal Rumble Match saw the star eliminate Drew McIntyre. Soon after, the star himself was eliminated, not making the last four even. This seemingly built a bit of frustration among the star.

WrestleMania 41 could potentially feature a match between Priest and McIntyre, which all started back at The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. This could eventually lead to more intriguing feuds for Priest on the blue brand, where he was transferred recently.

#2. Corey Graves

WWE commentator Corey Graves has expressed his frustration over WWE's plans for him multiple times over the past few weeks. This all started when RAW moved to Netflix, marking the return of Pat McAfee. Eventually, this led to the company moving Corey Graves to NXT, which the latter didn't like at all.

This led to Graves missing NXT shows as well, making it clear that he had a few real-life issues with the company's plans. While the company's plans for Graves in the Stamford-based promotion remained in the air, it is clear that the commentator is not happy moving back to NXT.

#1. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre has been on a different level himself. However, being a former WWE Champion, McIntyre has not tasted much success over the past few years and has undoubtedly worked day in and out to deliver the best storylines and matches he could.

McIntyre has been a part of multiple compelling storylines over the past few months but has been on the losing end in most of them. The star has often vented his frustration over the creative plans for his character and the lack of success and praise he has received over the past few months.

Further, he was also reportedly frustrated at a certain star backstage at the Royal Rumble right after his elimination and had stormed off from Lucas Oil Stadium even before the match ended. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the former WWE Champion next.

