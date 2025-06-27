6 WWE stars with the most title shots in the last year

Most WWE stars have to fight extremely hard to earn a single title shot. Chad Gable and Xavier Woods have been with the company for nearly a decade. Neither has won a singles title, but numerous tag team titles.

However, other performers are afforded more opportunities to win championships up and down the company. Some lose one title only to pivot to challenging for another.

Stars like Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and several others had three shots at various titles over the last year. Kevin Owens challenged for the Undisputed WWE title on three occasions. The next six stars/teams hovered around title scenes the most over the last year.

#6. Penta & #5. Finn Balor had four shots

Penta joined WWE with great fanfare. His standing in the industry made such a quick impact that he had four shots at the Intercontinental Championship, including in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41.

Finn Balor proved his versatility on RAW by also receiving four total title opportunities in the past year. That will increase to five when he and JD McDonagh challenge the New Day on RAW.

After challenging Bron Breakker, he joined Penta in the four-man Intercontinental Title match in April. The Prince also challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at the end of 2024.

#4. The Street Profits had five shots at tag team gold

The SmackDown tag division was on fire over the last year. The Bloodline ran over most of the stars on the blue brand, but DIY ended their reign atop the division.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenged the Bloodline last August and again in a ladder match in October. Between those shots, they battled NXT Tag Team Champs Fraxiom.

The Profits challenged the Motor City Machine Guns in November before winning the titles from DIY in March of this year—most of the matches involved outside interference.

#3. The Motor City Machine Guns had five title shots in their first year with WWE

Just like the Street Profits, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have been at the forefront of SmackDown's tag division. Whenever the titles changed hands, it felt like a revolving door between the Profits, DIY (three title opportunities), and the Street Profits.

The Motor City Machine Guns won the WWE Tag Titles from the Bloodline before trading them with DIY. With so much chaos in the division, many of the title contests featured another team interfering.

DIY, the Profits, and the Guns competed in one of the best tag team matches in WWE history when the Profits defended in a ladder match on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

#2. Rhea Ripley dominated the Women's World Championship scene

It's no secret that Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's top stars. She's cheered no matter what she does as a heel or a face. After relinquishing her title due to an injury, Mami challenged Liv Morgan on three separate occasions.

She regained her title on her third attempt. The Road to WrestleMania was convoluted, as IYO SKY won the title from Ripley a month before the show.

Both Rhea and Sky were disqualified ahead of the big PLE. The Genius of the Sky then defended her title against both Bianca Belair and Ripley at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. Nia Jax was a fixture in the title picture

Nia Jax challenges Tiffany Stratton in a Last Woman Standing match on SmackDown in her sixth title shot in the past year. The Annihilator challenged for the WWE Women's Championship three times.

She also opposed Rhea Ripley once for the Women's World Championship. Jax teamed with Candice LeRae for a Women's Tag Team Title opportunity against Bianca Belair and Naomi.

It feels repetitive when a star keeps petitioning for title shots after falling short in so many other attempts.

