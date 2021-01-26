6 WWE Superstars who could confront Edge at the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return to WWE TV last night as part of a pre-recorded promo. The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he was now cleared to make his return and would be part of the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Last year, Edge was the surprise addition to the match after being on the sidelines for almost a decade and went in to make quite an impact in the match, before stepping into a feud with former tag team partner Randy Orton.

It was whilst wrestling The Viper at last year's Backlash that The Rated R Superstar suffered a torn bicep and was then forced to sit back on the sidelines, once again. For the past seven months, the former 11-time World Champion has been pushing for a WWE return. Now, he could be in for an interesting ride in the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Edge is one of the greatest heels of all time, which means that several WWE stars could be looking to make a statement against him in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

#6. WWE's Drifter Elias

In 2011, Edge was forced to retire due to spinal stenosis.



Eight years later, Edge made a physical return to WWE at #SummerSlam hitting Elias with a spear.



Elias has teamed up with Jaxson Ryker in recent months and it appears that the duo could be set for some big things on WWE TV together. That being said, Elias felt the need to cling on to a feud with Jeff Hardy for almost a year, which means that The Drifter definitely remembers the time that Edge turned up and speared him at SummerSlam.

Elias did deserve the spear after talking down to The Rated-R Superstar's hometown, and this was the moment when the WWE Universe realized that Edge could be making a return.

Elias hasn't decided to approach the subject with Edge since his return to the ring, but this Sunday at The Royal Rumble, the former WWE Champion could finally have a showdown with The Drifter.

#5. RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has become quite the heel as the leader of RETRIBUTION in recent months, but Ali could be in some hot water backstage following the comments he made about WWE legends after RAW Legends Nights a few weeks ago.

Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer and a current legend despite being an active part of the product once again. This means that Edge would have taken some offense to The Drifter's comments and could give his reaction at the Royal Rumble.

Mustafa Ali is also the kind of wrestler who could target Edge to make a statement and boost RETRIBUTION. It's likely that these two men will have an interesting altercation if Ali decides to set his sights on The Rated-R Superstar.