6 WWE Superstars who dropped out of school

WWE has some of the finest and most successful people leading the business today.

Most of the WWE Superstars on the list decided to dropout of school for their love of wrestling!

WWE has given a chance to some of the most passionate men and women in the world

Over the past several years, we’ve seen WWE employ men and women from all walks of life into their company. While most of the backstage managerial roles are taken up by those that have been in the business, it's the talent in the ring that makes the product watchable and brings the fans in.

The Superstars of WWE come from all over the world and each one of them has a very different background. While some have degrees in accounting and management, others like Xavier Woods work on to get to the Ph.D. level!

On the other hand, many Superstars have come and gone who could not finish their degrees during their younger days due to various reasons. While some had to quit because of financial or other issues, some others did so because they wanted to focus on becoming a WWE Superstar full time.

In either case, many would believe that they made the right decision after becoming major stars on screen, and their past doesn’t make a difference anymore.

In this article, we will look a the 6 Superstars who dropped out of school early in their life and still went on to become successful at what they love.

#6 Bray Wyatt

Wyatt has achieved what he'd set out to achieve

The Eater of Worlds and host of the ‘Firefly Funhouse’ Bray Wyatt is one of the most interesting characters on this list. Even though Wyatt doesn’t have as many titles under his belt as many fans would like, he remains one of WWE’s top Superstars as his gimmicks have always been entertaining.

Wyatt new ‘The Fiend’ gimmick has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe. His father was also a WWE Superstar, and his brother Bo Dallas is also currently signed with the company even though he is not remotely as successful as his brother.

Bray Wyatt ended up in WWE even though he was a football player

While Wyatt was good at studies and football, he never thought of following the regular path and becoming a doctor or lawyer, or even a football player. After finishing high school, Wyatt earned a football scholarship to Troy University where he continued to play football for two more years.

However, he did not earn his bachelor’s degree and dropped out just 27 credit hours short of graduating in hopes of becoming a wrestler. Few will argue the move after seeing how big he has gotten with the WWE Universe over the past few years!

