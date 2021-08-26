6 WWE Superstars who need to become World Champions before they retire

The reality of WWE, and wrestling in general, is that not every superstar can become a World Champion. Normally, only the best of the best rise to the top and attain world championship glory.

If every superstar in WWE wins a world title, it simply won't hold the same value. But several superstars in WWE history have retired without winning a deserved world championship.

This list focuses on six WWE stars who should become world champions at least once before they retire:

#6. Cesaro - So close yet so far to WWE world title glory

Cesaro is undoubtedly one of the most underutilized WWE superstars of his generation. He hasn't struggled to get television time, but most fans seem to acknowledge that he should be much further in his WWE career than where he is.

While he caught a lot of eyes in 2014, it was his run in the summer of 2015 that made the WWE Universe realize he was a World Championship-level competitor.

He had all the tools, but it seemed as though the lack of character work and ability on the mic put a ceiling over him. Even then, he found great success in a tag team with Sheamus between the summer of 2016 and WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

It was 2021 where he once again re-emerged as a legitimate world championship contender. Only this time, WWE was far more consistent with their push. Clean wins over Daniel Bryan eventually followed with the biggest win of Cesaro's career at WrestleMania 37 - where he beat Seth Rollins.

In the following month, Cesaro finally headlined a pay-per-view in a singles match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It was a great match, but Cesaro was never going to beat Roman Reigns at his peak.

Cesaro is turning 41 at the end of the year, and given how physically fit he is, he should be able to go at it for years to come. He deserves at least one World Championship reign in WWE before he retires.

