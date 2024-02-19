6 WWE Superstars who need a big win in 2024

2024 hasn’t reached its first quarter yet, but WWE Superstars have been putting up some solid showing inside the squared circle. These in-ring performers are without a doubt hungry to get those sweet pivotal victories that could substantially help shoot up their careers.

Whether they’re strong-willed underdogs or highly decorated legends of the ring, the thirst for championship gold is seemingly insatiable. Although some of them are not having the best of luck in doing so, they are still on that wrestling grind as they believe that 2024 is the year that they’re going to reach the peak.

Let’s take a look at some of these WWE Superstars who need to win big this year.

#6. Karrion Kross

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross had an impressive run during his NXT days, winning the Gold Brand’s championship two times. However, all that seemed to have blown away by the time he got called to the main roster.

He had several gimmick switches, one of the most infamous being the one that required him to wear a gladiator-looking outfit and a headgear.

Fast-forward to the present day, he recently formed alliances with WWE Superstars Akam and Rezar collectively known as the Authors of Pain (AOP). In line with this, he’s seen more often alongside his wrestling stable dubbed The Final Testament.

With the way things are going for him, it looks like Kross’ 2024 is off to a good start.

#5. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller started pretty well in WWE’s main roster when he got drafted to SmackDown in 2023. Alongside his impressive in-ring work, the Sydney native excels on the mic with his segment, The Grayson Waller Effect segment.

He recently allied with former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, dubbing it A-Town-Down Under. He was also one of the entrants at this year’s Royal Rumble PLE, though he only lasted for over four minutes before being the first one to be eliminated.

He and Theory seem to be in a supporting role in the feud between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens, where they are favoring the former.

He has the workings of becoming one of the WWE’s top heels, and a significant win this year will help him get there.

#4. Shotzi

WWE Superstar Shotzi is another in-ring performer of the promotion who also needs a big win this 2024. Her NXT run sure was impressive, where she was hailed as the Gold Brand’s Breakout Star of the Year in 2020. She even become one half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship the following year alongside former Superstar Ember Moon.

As a main roster Superstar, she participated in several PLEs and delved into feuds and storylines. In 2022, she had a title shot opportunity when she faced former Superstar Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2022.

Shotzi connects with the crowd and could be a notable babyface in the company. Snagging a huge win this year will pretty much shoot up her career to new heights.

#3. Candice LeRae

The Poison Pixie – Candice LeRae is a great talent within WWE’s main roster as of late, and she too needs to capture that big win to further boost her career.

She had an impressive pre-WWE run where she wrestled in various promotions. At the time, she would delve into intergender matches where she would slug it out against male wrestlers like fellow WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander and AEW’s The Young Bucks, Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa, and even Johnny Gargano.

She can go toe-to-toe against pro-wrestlers of the opposite gender, not to mention of such calibers. To that end, she should be one of the Superstars who needs to huge push this year and be put over.

#2. Austin Theory

ThFormer WWE United States Champion Austin Theory also needs to win big this 2024. After losing the U.S. title to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, it looks like his main roster run had taken a back seat.

It was in September of last year when he allied with Grayson Waller and are still at it. The two WWE Superstars got their tag team championship opportunity when they challenged then-tag champs Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

During this year’s Royal Rumble PLE, Theory was seen helping reigning U.S. Champion Logan Paul in defending the title against Kevin Owens. He was also one of the entrants during the eponymous match but was later on eliminated by Rhodes.

#1. Solo Sikoa is another WWE Superstar who needs to win big this 2024

The Bloodline’s Enforcer Solo Sikoa is also in need of a huge win this year if his win-loss record is anything to go by.

He’s not much of a talker, but this is compensated by his ferocity inside the ring. Get poked by his version of the Samoan Spike and it’s lights out to whoever’s the receiving end of it.

He has been Roman Reigns’ Enforcer and right-hand man for quite a while now, not to mention that he and Jimmy Uso made sure that the championship gold stayed around their Tribal Chief’s waist. To that end, it would be interesting to see him as a singles competitor, get those wins, and make him one of the biggest WWE Superstars of this generation.