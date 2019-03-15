6 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has huge plans for after WrestleMania 35

These WWE Superstars better step up when Vince McMahon gives them their chance

WWE WrestleMania 35 is almost here and the card must be all but decided behind the scenes.

This makes it a great time for us to talk about WWE's post-WrestleMania plans. Which Superstars will break through the glass ceiling this year? Who will stake their claim as world championship material?

Here are 5 Superstars who Vince McMahon could give a big push after WrestleMania 35 is over.

#6 Andrade

Andrade has had a great start to the year

Let's start off this list with a Superstar who has had a great start to 2019 - Andrade. Andrade has shown what he brings to the table in NXT already and is now showing what he can do on the main roster.

2018 was a quiet year for Andrade but now it looks like he's proved himself to Vince McMahon and could be set for a big year in 2019. It won't be surprising if Andrade is part of the United States title match at WrestleMania in April.

#5 Mandy Rose

Could Mandy Rose leave WrestleMania as SD Women's Champion?

Another Superstars Vince McMahon sees as a huge draw in the future is Mandy Rose. Rose recently got her first title match, challenging Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Fastlane. Unfortunately for Rose, a slight mistake from her friend Sonya Deville caused her to lose her footing and she lost the match.

This has led to tension between Rose and Deville which only grew on SmackDown earlier this week. It looks like WWE are planning at triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Don't be surprised if Mandy Rose walks out of Mania as the new SD Women's Champion.

