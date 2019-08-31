6 WWE Superstars who pulled double duty at a pay-per-view

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have both pulled double duty in the past

WWE Clash of Champions takes place in just a few weeks and it's already been confirmed that both Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will be pulling double duty at the show. They will open and close the show with the Tag Team Championships and the Universal title on the line.

It will be the first time Braun Strowman has had to pull double duty on a pay-per-view, but this isn't something new for his tag team partner, Seth Rollins, who pulls double duty regularly on Monday Night Raw as well.

At WWE Night of Champions 2015, Rollins defended the WWE United States Championship and the World Heavyweight title.

Seth and Braun Strowman are yet to pull double duty at Clash of Champions, however, several other superstars have pulled double duty in the past. Here is a list of superstars who have managed this feat in recent times.

Honorable mentions: Bret Hart, Randy Savage.

#6 Kurt Angle - King of the Ring 2001

Kurt Angle competed three times at the King of the Ring pay-per-view

Kurt Angle didn't only pull double duty, he pulled triple duty as part of the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2001.

Angle competed three times on the show. Firstly, he was in a match against Christian in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament, followed by the final where he was defeated by Edge.

Interestingly, Angle then competed in one of the best-known matches of his career, as he took on Shane McMahon in a street fight. Despite already competing twice as part of the pay-per-view, the former General Manager of Raw was still able to come out victorious against McMahon in a match that lasted almost half an hour.

