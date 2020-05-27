Vince McMahon

WWE often finds different names for brand switches. While the WWE Draft is the traditional and best way of going about it, Vince McMahon introduced the term 'Superstar Shake-Up' a few years ago in what was essentially an informal draft.

The actual WWE Draft returned in October 2019 after over 3 years and it officially ended the "Wild Card rule". Post-WrestleMania is usually the time we see the most brand changes and in 2020, WWE renamed the Draft/Superstar Shake-Up to "Brand trade" instead.

Apollo Crews' trade to RAW has been one of the recent success stories, with the normally-underutilized Superstar having instant success and his first Championship in just over a month. On the other side, the big story has been AJ Styles returning to what many consider his "true home" - SmackDown.

There's no arguing that the trades of Apollo Crews and AJ Styles have been the biggest stories, but there are a few Superstars who shouldn't change brands at any cost:

#6. Shayna Baszler

RAW needs a top long-term heel

Shayna Baszler's career on RAW hasn't skyrocketed as instantly as many people had expected. The assumption was that after having the most dominant performance in Elimination Chamber history, she was poised to dethrone Becky Lynch and become the RAW Women's Champion.

However, she ended up losing and she failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she was a favorite in as well. Things take time in WWE and we fully expect Baszler to reach a top heel status even if the rumors suggest that Vince McMahon isn't convinced by her yet.

She's a Superstar who needs to stay on RAW and establish herself as the top female in the Women's division. Nia Jax would be a go-to as well but she isn't ready for that spot.