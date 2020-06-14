6 WWE Superstars whose contracts reportedly expire in 2021

Will these WWE Superstars become free agents next year?

Daniel Bryan is among the high-profile WWE Superstars whose contracts are reportedly ending.

Daniel Bryan no longer wants to compete full-time in WWE

WWE released over 20 Superstars in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but what does the future hold for the men and women who remain contracted to the company?

In 2019, several Superstars received long-term deals to keep them in WWE for the next few years, including the likes of Randy Orton and Roman Reigns.

Now, with so much uncertainty surrounding Superstars’ futures, it remains unclear what will happen to members of the roster who are out of contract within the next year.

In this article, let’s count down six of the highest-profile names whose deals reportedly expire in 2021 (H/T to Fightful).

#6 Sami Zayn (WWE SmackDown)

Sami Zayn confirmed in an April 2019 interview with TVA Sports that he agreed a new three-year contract with WWE before undergoing double shoulder surgery in the summer of 2018.

The former Intercontinental Champion signed with WWE in January 2013 and established himself as one of the most popular Superstars in the history of the NXT brand, with the highlight of his NXT career coming in December 2014 when he won the NXT Championship from Neville at TakeOver: R Evolution.

In October 2017, he turned heel for the first time in WWE after aligning with Kevin Owens to help his former best friend defeat Shane McMahon at Hell in a Cell.

Zayn has continued his villainous antics over the last two-and-a-half years, most notably at Elimination Chamber 2020 when he used Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to help him win the Intercontinental Championship from Braun Strowman.

With one year reportedly left on his contract, it is unknown whether Zayn intends to re-sign with WWE.

#5 Jerry Lawler (WWE RAW)

It should come as no real surprise that Jerry Lawler’s WWE contract is due to expire in 2021.

After all, the man himself said last year that his deal always comes to an end on January 10, and WWE did not renew the contract until the day before it was set to expire in 2019.

Lawler explained on his podcast that he contacted WWE Executive Vice President Kevin Dunn, who immediately arranged for him to have a new two-year deal.

Samoa Joe recently replaced Lawler on RAW commentary and it is unclear when, if at all, the Hall of Famer will return to the announce desk.

