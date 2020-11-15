6 WWE Superstars whose in-ring futures are uncertain

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not uncommon for WWE Superstars to compete in 150+ matches in one year. Now, with live events no longer on the WWE calendar, Superstars are unlikely to participate in more than 60 matches in a 12-month span.

The likes of Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Sasha Banks have been among the most prominent Superstars on WWE television in 2020. Meanwhile, other high-profile names, including Ronda Rousey and Triple H, have not competed at all this year.

Those aforementioned full-time Superstars look set to have key roles in WWE over the next few months. The same, however, cannot be said for a select few Superstars who have not appeared much on television in recent months.

While some have unofficially retired from active WWE competition, others have kept quiet on what they plan to do next in WWE.

In this article, let’s take a look at six WWE Superstars whose in-ring futures are uncertain.

#6 The Undertaker’s WWE future is uncertain

It should come as no surprise that this article is inspired by the man behind The Undertaker character, Mark Calaway. The WWE icon seemingly confirmed his retirement during his Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network earlier in 2020. However, he also suggested that he could return if Vince McMahon ever needs him.

Fast forward five months and, once again, mystery surrounds the in-ring future of The Undertaker. This year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will largely revolve around The Deadman, who debuted 30 years ago at WWE Survivor Series 1990.

Speaking ahead of the event, which is being promoted as The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell”, Calaway has openly discussed his future. He reiterated to Yahoo that he views himself as retired, but that could change with one phone call from McMahon.

"I'm going with it, but I work for a man by the name of Vince McMahon, whose motto is 'Never say never.' And I'll kind of leave that there. In my eyes, yeah, I am officially retired."

All eyes now will be on WWE Survivor Series, which takes place inside the WWE Thunderdome on November 22. If The Undertaker’s farewell goes by without any interferences, it is safe to assume that he really has retired.