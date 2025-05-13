6 WWE Superstars whose returns are imminent

Several major WWE Superstars have been out of action of late, with reasons ranging from injuries, non-wrestling projects, contract stipulations/negotiations, or some well-deserved time off. Two of these men have been involved in multiple WrestleMania main events and have had a stranglehold over the Undisputed WWE Championship over the past few years.

Ad

In this article, we will look at six WWE Superstars who are expected to be back on television imminently, and each of these returns may shake the very landscape of the company.

#6 & #5. Asuka & Kairi Sane—The Kabuki Warriors

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Asuka and Kairi Sane joined forces to form The Kabuki Warriors back in 2019. The two women defined an era of women's wrestling in WWE and gave the tag team division much-needed credibility with their star power.

Sane exited the company in 2021 after her contract expired, returning to World Wonder Ring STARDOM and then being a key part in bringing women's wrestling to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Returning to WWE in 2023, she allied with Damage CTRL, a group that Asuka had become a part of. While Asuka has been absent since May 2024, Sane's last appearance came in December of that year.

Ad

With Dakota Kai's recent release, it is unclear whether Asuka and Kairi Sane will return as part of the group and rekindle an alliance with fellow Japanese star and reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY, branch out as The Kabuki Warriors and go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, or perhaps even go their separate paths.

#4. Liv Morgan

Speaking of the Women's Tag Team Championship, Liv Morgan is currently one-half of the champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. However, The Judgment Day member is currently on a short break from wrestling, having landed herself an acting project. Morgan is set to star in Takashi Miike's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, with Shun Oguri and Lily James in lead roles.

Ad

Production for the film is already underway, with the cast already in Japan for the initial phases of shooting. As a result, Morgan will be off WWE TV for the next few weeks. While there is no timeline set for her return, due to her position as a champion, Liv Morgan is not expected to be out of action for an extended period of time.

As first reported by Deadline, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will officially hit the global market when it is screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The dates for the theatrical release, domestically or internationally, have not been made public yet.

Ad

#3. Goldberg

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldberg is scheduled to have his retirement match this year, and while Bron Breakker seemed to have been in the running for the spot, it seems quite clear that WWE's Ring General, Gunther, will be given this honor. However, whether Gunther sees it the same way is a question whose answer will remain unclear until the Imperium leader and Goldberg begin their highly anticipated feud.

Gunther has disrespected multiple legends and Hall of Famers in the past, and Goldberg is one of them. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion will probably look to add "victimizing and retiring Bill Goldberg" to his long and impressive list of accomplishments.

Ad

The match is rumored to take place as one of the featured bouts at this year's two-night SummerSlam. Whether the match will have the World Heavyweight Championship on the line depends on the course of several events that might take place over the summer, but it seems to be a very real possibility. As for Goldberg potentially winning the World Heavyweight Championship, the possibility has been explored in the article linked here.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. [Image via Getty]

Having suffered betrayal at the hands of Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns once again finds himself in a position where he perhaps needs to place trust in the hands of CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. Reigns, having not been seen since the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW, where he was annihilated by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, is now without his Wiseman for the first time in years.

Ad

The erstwhile Big Dog has been left to lick his wounds, and while his absence has allowed CM Punk to again join forces with two members of the OG Bloodline, Reigns may return to get his hands on Seth Rollins soon. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is rumored for SummerSlam as of now.

If Reigns does make his return to aid Punk, both men will once again be in a contentious relationship, also involving Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Meanwhile, if Roman makes his return after the conflict between Punk and Rollins has subsided, he'll still have to come to terms with Jey Uso as a World Champion, among other things. Either way, the OTC could evolve into a far deeper and more compelling character in the months that follow.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes may soon return to WWE TV

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. [Image via Getty]

Cody Rhodes has not been seen on WWE TV since suffering perhaps the most heartbreaking defeat of his career to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare is expected to come back and seek revenge on The Last Real Champion, and a match between the two aces is rumored for the main event of SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Despite having been absent over the past few weeks, Rhodes is still regarded as the face of the company, and the best way to make that clear will be for him to take out John Cena and win back the Undisputed WWE Championship in the process. That is, of course, far easier said than done, and the WWE Universe can expect some layered character development over the next few months.

Over the past three years, Cody has established himself as an indispensable part of not just the company but the entire professional wrestling landscape, and following a well-earned break, the WWE Universe can expect perhaps the best version of The American Nightmare that we have ever seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More