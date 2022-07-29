Randy Orton and 5 WWE stars whose partners are business owners

Many WWE Superstars are often the successful people in their families. However, that is not the case for a few married to ambitious and talented individuals.

Fans know a lot about the lives of many WWE Superstars. Interestingly, many are married to people who have tried to make a name for themselves by starting their own businesses or helping the community.

AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, and John Cena are a few of the superstars who are married to some successful individuals. This article will look at the six WWE Superstars whose spouses are business owners.

#6. Robert Stone owns a business with his wife Tara Sue Gally

Robert Stone has managed several NXT Superstars since his WWE debut. While many of his clients have been released from WWE, Stone continues to impress with his great character work on the brand.

Stone's wife Tara Sue Gally is a fitness freak just like him. The two have known each other for nearly two decades and have brought the F45 Training to Baldwin Park.

Tara has worked hard to make the business successful. She runs it with the help of her team. Through her business, she wants to give people a place that allows them to feel better.

"I just want to be able to provide a place that gives people the opportunity to feel better. I believe that we are only our best at anything and everything that we do … when we feel our best," Tara Gally told OrangeObserver.com

Stone is currently looking to help Von Wagner make it big in WWE. Meanwhile, his wife is helping people feel better and fitter with F45 Training.

#5. WWE megastar The Miz's wife Maryse Ouellet is multi-talented

WWE's finest real-life couple

The Miz & Maryse have graced fans' television screens with some great moments. While the latter has featured in fewer matches and segments in recent years, she has remained a big part of WWE.

The two have a reality show called Miz & Mrs that has been doing the rounds on the USA Network. She also has an online store selling various clothing pieces and accessories called House of Maryse.

"House of Maryse is an online store where you can buy jewelry, bikinis, lingerie, all those beautiful things I love to wear on a daily basis. It's available in 400 stores so it's a really big project of mine," Maryse explained on her LinkedIn profile.

She is also a licensed realtor who has been enjoying her time representing some big names:

"I think being a realtor is the coolest job ever, especially in Los Angeles. The job over there is really different from what you see around the United States or anywhere else. In L.A., being in real estate, it’s kind of like, who’s the star agent and how many celebrities does this agent represent?" said the former Divas Champion.

The A-lister is lucky to have a multi-talented wife like Maryse. They are arguably the most must-see couple in all of sports entertainment.

#4. WWE commentator Pat McAfee's wife Samantha Ludy works for the benefit of the community

Pat McAfee's wife loves animals.

Samantha Ludy and Pat McAfee tied the knot in August 2020.

McAfee has worked as a commentator and part-time wrestler for WWE for a few years now. The former NFL punter has impressed fans with his commentary and wrestling skills.

Meanwhile, Samantha owns Fur The Brand, a business providing financial assistance to pets who face a cancer diagnosis requiring extensive veterinary care that their owners are unable to afford.

Samantha's about-me section on the company's website mentions that she has gathered the necessary experience and owns several pets with her husband Pat.

"I have volunteered at local animal shelters throughout the years and have always been an advocate to help animals in need. I am now married to my best friend, Patrick. We have 2 dogs, Valerie Ann and Chuck, 4 cats, Theodore, Nova, Sebastian and Scootsie and 2 frogs, Dolly and Fred," Samantha said.

The foundation is managed by animal lovers who are willing to go the extra mile to help pet owners. It's an innovative business that caters to a sector that is often overlooked.

#3. Zelina Vega's husband Malakai Black has started his own business

Malakai Black moved from WWE to AEW after his release

Malakai Black has been ripping up AEW with his incredible work in the ring since leaving WWE. However, his wife Queen Zelina, has stuck around with the company and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

The power couple has remained in the spotlight for their work inside and outside the ring. While Zelina loves to cosplay, Malakai has a clothing business behind the scenes.

Malakai has worked with BlackCraft Cult to create his line of 'Black Mass Clothing.' He's been in the business for nearly four years now. He announced the launch of his clothing line with the following message on Instagram:

"Stoked to announce the first of my Black Mass clothing line pieces with @blackcraftcult is dropping today. Get the ‘Root Of All Evil’-shirt now!"

The Striking Man from Amsterdam usually shows his creativity through his wrestling gear and tattoos. The launch of the clothing line has indeed given him another outlet to showcase his talent.

#2. Cody Rhodes is married to the extremely-talented Brandi Rhodes

A true pro wrestling power couple

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this year and immediately got into a top rivalry against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare is currently out with an injury but is looking to make his return to the ring very soon.

Cody met his wife Brandi Rhodes when the two were working for WWE. They got married in September 2013 and became proud parents of a daughter last year.

In 2014, Brandi started her swimwear line called "Confection Swimwear." It's unclear whether the business is still running or not.

During her time in AEW, Brandi also introduced Heels by organizing events like live Zoom get-togethers with herself and other AEW personnel. The business later introduced merch for sale and a $49-a-year subscription-based membership platform that provides exclusive access to exclusive AEW talent Q&As.

In an interview with Entrepreneur, Brandi opened up about her business model for Heels.

"The other thing is, from a marketing standpoint, this is not something we looked at and said, 'Hey, we're gonna make a ton of money off of this.' It's not unlike a lot of small business. This is not something we expect to be profitable for a long time, if ever. The only reason we ask for money for membership is because there's a cost to run it," she said.

Brandi has never backed down from a challenge and has always kept herself busy. She also has a TV show called 'A Shot of Brandi.'

#1. WWE legend Randy Orton is proud of his wife Kim Kessler's business

Randy Orton has carved a niche in the industry with his incredible work in the ring. The Viper is one of the most successful men in the industry today.

The Legend Killer's wife, Kim Orton, has launched her clothing line called 'Slthr.' The business came to life last year, and Orton has helped promote the business on his social media platforms.

In an appearance on Broken Skull with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, he spoke about his wife's business in great detail.

"So my lovely wife, Kim Orton, came up with the brand Slthr and she has worked for years to come up with this brand and I'm very proud of her man," Randy said, "Like I tell you what, I'm doing my thing in the ring, she is doing her thing at home raising five kids. On the side, she is also the owner of her own company Slthr. And yeah, we are selling some merch man. I'll tell you what, if it's me to a tee I love it. I'm proud of her."

Not only is The Viper incredibly proud of his wife, but Stone Cold loves how she named the clothing line based on Orton's nickname. It's great to see Kim building a business that she is passionate about and taking the Orton family forward.

