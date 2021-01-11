6 WWE Superstars who will get pushed until they retire

Getting pushed in WWE is often cyclical for most Superstars. However, for the core of top Superstars, they get pushed at the highest level until they retire. We've seen many examples of that before, and here are some modern-day examples in WWE:

#6. Brock Lesnar - WWE's most important part-time star

Brock Lesnar

It's hard to name a bigger star in WWE in the last decade than Brock Lesnar. Returning to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year hiatus, he took up a part-time role. Vince McMahon seemed to value him so much that he constantly gave him lucrative contracts, even stating that Brock Lesnar as a part-timer gives him a bigger aura.

Brock Lesnar's WWE status has constantly been in question since 2016. But the reality is that he used UFC as leverage to get a better WWE contract. When looking at Brock Lesnar's time in WWE since 2017, he has always been involved in the World Championship picture - whether it was his record-breaking Universal Title reign or his most recent run as WWE Champion.

It's clear how important he is to WWE, and every appearance of his is seen as a valuable one. Brock Lesnar wrestles four-to-five times a year, but 2020 was an exception. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE held back on his appearances, but there's little doubt that he will return in 2021.

He's a Superstar that will be in a main event spot regardless of how old he is. He's being paid big money, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him headline WrestleMania for the next few years to come.

It's hard to say how long Brock Lesnar has in WWE. But given that he's still in great physical shape and only wrestles a few times a year, he can likely go at it at the highest level for years to come.