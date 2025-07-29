62-year-old to return after 9 years and once again betray John Cena? Exploring WWE SummerSlam possibility 

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2025. The Last Real Champion is in the midst of his Farewell Tour, and he has vowed to leave with the title at the end of it in December. However, Cena's plans may be derailed at the upcoming PLE, as a ghost from his past may return after nine years and cost him the championship against The American Nightmare.When John Cena announced a year-long Farewell Tour, fans hoped to see him revisit his iconic rivals from the past. However, for someone who has had an illustrious career like Cena, it is next to impossible to have him cross paths with all of his major rivals in a limited time.That said, a certain individual, who betrayed John Cena in the past, could return to recreate that moment in The Unseen 17's final year. That individual could be none other than Jon Stewart, whose last WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2016. The 62-year-old played a major role in Cena's match at The Biggest Party of The Summer in 2015 against Seth Rollins.Jon Stewart served as the special guest host for SummerSlam 2015, where the then-United States Champion John Cena battled the then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a Winner Takes All Match. The ending of this back-and-forth bout saw the referee getting taken out, leading to Jon Stewart running to the ring with a steel chair in his hand.Initially, it seemed that he would attack Seth Rollins due to their prior feud. However, in a shocking turn of events, Stewart laid out Cena with a chair shot, allowing The Architect to pick up the victory. Fans were left stunned by Stewart's role in the high-stakes bout, a moment that is still talked about in the wrestling world 10 years later. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 62-year-old later explained his actions, stating that he wanted to prevent Cena from tying Ric Flair's record of being a 16-time World Champion, as The Nature Boy was his favorite wrestler. Now that The Greatest of All Time has not only tied but also broken Flair's record, it may serve as motivation for Stewart to return and cost The Last Real Champion once again.With John Cena hanging up his boots later this year, SummerSlam may be the perfect opportunity for the Triple H-led creative team to pull off this major swerve. The Street Fight stipulation would allow Jon to interfere without any restraints. Fans have been speculating about a double turn taking place at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and this potential scenario could act as the perfect trigger point.That said, it is just speculation for now. As of this writing, there are no reports of Jon Stewart appearing at the upcoming PLE.Veteran explains why WWE needs to book a double turn during John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025The match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 was widely criticized by the audience. Therefore, with WWE booking a rematch between the two, fans are expecting something major to go down at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed a potential double turn taking place during the Street Fight between Cena and Rhodes. Russo said that the Stamford-based promotion should go ahead with it, as Cody's heel turn may lead to a much-needed fresh start.''And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because, quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one, and maybe if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for SummerSlam 2025.