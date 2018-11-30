7 biggest Wrestlemania 35 rumours

Could these rumours come true?

While WWE programming might be at its lowest point of creativity at the moment, there is still no denying that WWE's marquee pay-per-view still generates the interest from fans all year round, Wrestlemania may have declined in quality over the last few years but its still the undisputed king of wrestling pay-per-views at the moment.

And while there is still a lot of time left for the show of shows, fans all over the WWE Universe are already excited about the event, and that is due to some really exciting rumours being thrown around on the internet. Rumours should be taken with a grain of salt, as WWE changes their plans faster than Big Show changes his character alignment, so here are some of the biggest Wrestlemania rumours out there.

#1 Shane McMahon will turn heel

Heel McMahon sounds familiar?

Shane McMahon might be the worst babyface in WWE right now, or he might just be their best heel, as Shane O'Mac has broken all his so-called 'principles' ever since he became the commissioner of Smackdown Live.

From promising to give young talent the exposure they deserve and vowing never to let authority figures to take the spotlight of their superstars, Shane has made sure to break every promise, but why? Is this WWE's plan to turn 'the prodigal son' heel? Well, judging from the rumours going around it seems as if this is WWE's plan, as rumours suggest Shane is going to turn heel in the next few months or even at Wrestlemania itself.

With recent events such as McMahon once again shoehorning himself into the Survivor Series team for the third year in a row and winning the WWE Wolrd Cup, this character change for the boss's son could be true.

#2 HBK in a dream match

HBK's comeback can't be wasted on one tag team match, right?

The fact that Shawn Micheals has returned to wrestling in 2018 is as bizarre as anything you will see for a very long time, as Micheals has denied the option to wrestling for so long since he retired in a classic at Wrestlemania 26 against The Undertaker.

While HBK feels like his trip to the middle east wasn't a full comeback, wrestling fans have chosen to disagree as the writing is all over the wall that Shawn will be back for on more marquee match.

Most believe it will be against his longtime rival The Undertaker, as HBK retiring "the phenom" once and for all would be a special moment, while others believe it could be a dream match against AJ Styles. Rumours relating to this subject could all be possible, as WWE is looking to use Shawn for one more dream match, that brings the magic back to Wrestlemania.

