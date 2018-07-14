7 Current and former WWE stars who became parents in 2018

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.10K // 14 Jul 2018, 22:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Many current and former WWE superstars have added to their families in 2018

WWE superstars play characters on-screen and much of the time these characters are completely different from their real persona outside the ring. As well as touring with WWE for more than 300 days a year, somehow many of these superstars are able to juggle families that they rarely have the opportunity to see.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Whilst there are stars who decide to start families whilst they are still on the road, there are others who have waited until after their careers are over. Different WWE stars opt to do things differently, but even though we are only six months into 2018 there are a number of current and former WWE stars who have welcomed additions to their families.

#7 Tucker Knight

Tucker Knight and his wife welcomed a daughter

Tucker Knight has been entertaining the WWE Universe on NXT as part of Heavy Machinery over the past few months, but the 27-year-old has been missing from NXT TV recently because he announced that he and his wife had welcomed their first child together. A daughter called Kenzi Lovie Cooper on June 21st.

Tucker was a shock addition to The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April and for all the fans of the WWE Universe who are not sure who he is right now, he is a superstar that WWE COO Triple H has already predicted great things for.

Please welcome the newest member of #HeavyMachinery



Kenzi Lovie Cooper

6 LBS 8 OZ



She's perfect. pic.twitter.com/1CbabSWaWn — Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) June 21, 2018