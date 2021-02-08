7 Current Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar in WWE

Former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will go down in WWE history as one of the greats of the promotion. The Beast Incarnate, over the last two decades in WWE, has been booked very strongly, rarely losing matches and beating some of the biggest names in the company.

Although Brock Lesnar has lost very few matches in WWE, there are a few Superstars currently under contract with WWE who have beaten him in the past.

Let's take a look at seven current Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar in WWE:

#7 Triple H has defeated Brock Lesnar once

Triple H landing chair shots to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 29 in 2013

14-time World Champion Triple H, has faced Brock Lesnar on a few occasions in his WWE career. The two first stepped into the ring together way back in 2002 at WWE's Global Warming show in Melbourne, Australia, in a triple threat match that also featured The Rock. The Rock won that match against Lesnar and Triple H.

Triple H and Brock Lesnar then faced each other a decade later in 2012 at SummerSlam, where the latter won. But, Triple H got his one and only win against Brock Lesnar a year later, when the two met at WrestleMania 29.

The penultimate match of WrestleMania 29 saw Triple H and Brock Lesnar face each other in a No Holds Barred match. The Game put Lesnar in The Beast's trademark Kimura Lock, before landing a Pedigree on him to get the win.

But, Brock Lesnar had the last laugh in his feud with Triple H as he defeated The Game in a brutal Steel Cage match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2013. The two legends have not faced each other since that match in 2013.