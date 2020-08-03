7 Current WWE Superstars who have never turned heel

In the world of WWE and wrestling in general, a change in character is something that most Superstars go through. Wrestling isn't a conventional form of entertainment on TV.

In WWE, for example, the wheel keeps spinning and the company runs its shows 52 weeks in a year. When you have a program for three hours or even two hours every single week in a calendar year, not only is there a need to keep storylines refreshing, but the same applies to characters as well.

As a result, we're likely to see Superstars maintain the same character for many years. There are quite a few exceptions, of course, but for the vast majority - including top stars, a change in character from babyface to heel tends to result in a rather interesting change in scenario and storylines.

In this list, we're going to focus on the current WWE roster and name seven Superstars who have yet to turn heel in WWE.

#7. Mustafa Ali - From WWE 205 Live to RAW to SmackDown

Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has been around WWE for the last four years, first participating in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic as a replacement participant. While he certainly didn't get far in the tournament, he was signed by WWE and 205 Live was the platform where he made his name, having great matches with the likes of [Buddy] Murphy and Cedric Alexander, among others.

Appreciate the support, Mick. It’s a fight worth fighting. https://t.co/sIr7gqdqug — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 28, 2020

He even made it to the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament finals at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, where he fell short to Alexander. While he hasn't seen Championship success in WWE, it's clear that he's a special Superstar.

Advertisement

Due to his Pakistani-Indian background, he revealed that in his early independent wrestling days, he once attempted a controversial and racist gimmick (which was forced to do) but once he realized how he felt about it, he vowed to never go down that route again.

“No one is going to cheer for someone named Mustafa Ali.” — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 2, 2020

Since then, his character in WWE has been a complete babyface and is all about inspiring people and giving them hope. He's been clear about the fact that he wants to change certain stereotypes and while a heel turn could be in the cards in the future, it won't have anything to do with his ethnic identity. Luckily for him, he's in WWE during a time where that would receive an incredible amount of backlash.

WWE seems to be invested in his babyface character as well.