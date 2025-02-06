7 Female WWE stars CM Punk is friends with in real-life

CM Punk is considered one of the top stars in WWE and professional wrestling. He returned to WWE in November 2023 and is trying to reclaim the World Championship. He is expected to get a title shot soon.

Aside from his in-ring accomplishments, CM Punk has a good relationship with some wrestlers off the ring, while he is not friends with others. In this article, we take a look at seven female stars that The Best in the World is friends with in real life.

#7. He is friends with 14-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair (Photo credit: WWE.com)

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Although they haven't had segments together in WWE, they are friends and have a good relationship off the ring. They regularly interact on social media.

Trending

Flair and Punk are two of the best wrestlers, and now that The Queen is back healthy and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, it will be interesting to see whether they will cross paths or share the ring in the future, especially if CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, returns to WWE.

#6. Cora Jade calls CM Punk her favorite wrestler

NXT superstar Cora Jade (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Cora Jade is a big fan of The Best in the World and has called him her favorite wrestler. The two have been friends outside the ring and have spent time together outside WWE.

Cora Jade is considered one of the top stars on NXT and should join the main roster soon. The duo might cross paths since she views Punk as her mentor in WWE.

#5. Roxanne Perez says CM Punk was her idol growing up

The former NXT Women's Champion has nothing but great words about The Best in the World and has called him her idol growing up.

Punk has mentored Roxanne Perez and even called her his 'daughter.' The two have developed a great relationship backstage.

#4. He is friends with former Women's Champion IYO SKY

CM Punk posted a video with IYO SKY on his social media accounts, wishing her luck in her match with Liv Morgan. Unfortunately for IYO, Morgan prevailed Monday night and clinched a spot at the Elimination Chamber.

The Best in the World and the former Women's Champion have been friends of the ring, and the photos and videos they posted together on social media are proof of that. IYO also wished CM Punk luck in his match against Sami Zayn, which he won and advanced to the Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. Jackie Redmond and CM Punk both love hockey

WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The two are friends and are both hockey fans. They have been seen attending games and have built a great relationship off the ring.

In addition to that, Punk is a regular participant in backstage interviews with Jackie Redmond on RAW.

#2. Punk tried to calm down Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

The Eradicator was trying to reclaim the title she never lost from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam and was quite nervous backstage. In a video posted on WWE's social media, Punk and Ripley had a backstage conversation, where the former tried to calm down the latter ahead of her match with Liv.

The two superstars have a lot of respect for each other and have been friends.

#1. Bayley is one of CM Punk's best friends

Former Women's Champion Bayley (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The former Women's Champion is best friends with Punk and his wife, AJ Lee. All three of them often hang out together, especially when they are in the same city for WWE shows.

It also appears that their friendship started after Punk's departure from WWE in 2014 and has been growing strong. Punk and Bayley are also part of the same brand since The Role Model moved from SmackDown to RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback