7-foot WWE Superstar to return as babyface and dethrone Bron Breakker on RAW on Netflix? Exploring the potential

A former WWE Superstar is set to soon make his return to the company. The seven-footer has been declared as a participant in the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble. Interestingly, while Omos has relinquished a title he held to come back to the Stamford-based promotion, he may now have his eye on Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship.

Omos recently made his debut in Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion has a working relationship with WWE. The Nigerian Giant didn’t wait around much and was quick to team up with Jack Morris to capture the GHC Tag Team Championship from Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura.

However, the Royal Rumble is just a week away, and Omos declared himself as one of the participants before relinquishing the GHC Tag Title. Daga will now be taking his spot alongside Morris as The Super Mega-Weight will make his way to the 30-man contest.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Interestingly, Adam Pearce could look forward to capitalizing on Omos’ WWE return and booking him as Bron Breakker’s next challenger. The Dog of WWE complains about getting lackluster opponents who are dampening the effect of his title run.

Breaker isn’t all talk either as he defeated Sheamus in a grueling match to retain his title at Saturday Night’s Main Event this week. Thus, The Nigerian Giant would be the perfect challenger for Bron Breakker to face next. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Bron Breakker could lose his title to another top WWE star

Bron Breakker is currently in his second run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The Steiner dynasty wrestler was previously dethroned by Jey Uso and later regained his title by overcoming the Samoan wrestler after just 28 days. However, Breakker didn’t achieve this on his own as Jacob Fatu’s interference played a primary role in his victory.

Expand Tweet

Following his title loss, Jey Uso was dragged back into the messy Bloodline affairs once again. Uso dealt with them at the Survivor Series: WarGames. While his tile challenge to Gunther at SNME failed, Mr. Yeet’s next move could be to challenge Bron Breakker instead.

After all, Main Event Jey never really got a rematch for losing his first-ever singles title. Thus, Breakker could lose the Intercontinental Championship to Uso for a second time. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future of the young star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback