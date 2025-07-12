  • home icon
7 ft 3 in giant to help Seth Rollins cash in; Goldberg defeats Gunther? - 3 surprises WWE could be planning for Saturday Night's Main Event

By Aviral Shukla
Published Jul 12, 2025 10:15 GMT
Seth Rollins is the current Mr. Money in the Bank contract [Images Source: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]
Seth Rollins is the current Mr. Money in the Bank contract [Images Source: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]

Seth Rollins is gearing up to face LA Knight in tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The event will be aired live from Atlanta, Georgia. This special show will also showcase Bill Goldberg going head-to-head with Gunther in what will be the last match of his career.

With emotions running high, the night might hold a few surprises. The match card could feature a big comeback that alters upcoming plots. An unexpected conclusion could have fans buzzing well after the event wraps up.

SNME is set to deliver thrilling action and an unforgettable night for the fans. Here are three possible surprises that WWE could be planning:

#3. Omos could help Seth Rollins defeat LA Knight

The seven-foot-three-inch behemoth made his last WWE appearance in April 2024, and there hasn't been any news about when Omos will be back on TV. The Nigerian Giant may make his anticipated return at tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event to support Seth Rollins in overcoming LA Knight. Teaming up with Rollins and his crew could mark a fresh start for the former Tag Team Champio.

Bringing back the powerhouse as the fourth member could be a smart move, and he could shine alongside Paul Heyman and the former World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Goldberg defeats Gunther but loses to Seth Rollins

The 58-year-old is back in the Stamford-based promotion for his long-anticipated retirement match. Fans are looking forward to Goldberg's special showcase with Gunther as the sports entertainment juggernaut gets ready to bid farewell to a legend. But a single match at Saturday Night’s Main Event doesn’t feel like the right sendoff for someone of Goldberg’s stature.

Instead, Da Man could shock the world by defeating The Ring General and winning the title. That victory would feel like a full-circle moment for Goldberg, but it could also lead to chaos. Just as he celebrates the win, Mr. Money in the Bank could swoop in with Omos's help and snatch the title away, stealing the legend's fairy tale ending.

This might lead to one last epic battle for the legendary wrestler. With SummerSlam now turning into a huge two-night event, a match featuring the iconic Goldberg against Rollins could serve as a main event.

#1. Roman Reigns could return to take out Seth Rollins

The Original Tribal Chief was last seen on RAW following WrestleMania, where Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out. Just two days before that, Paul Heyman betrayed him, bringing their five-year partnership to an end.

Everything indicates that Reigns could be after some revenge, with Rollins being the prime target. The OTC could make his presence felt tonight as The Visionary battles Knight.

The heel faction has been engaged in a feud with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and The Megastar. Zayn became the latest casualty, suffering a severe beating from Breakker in the last episode of RAW.

With Zayn out of the picture, Rollins's team might go after Knight once the match is over. The return of Roman Reigns to back the babyface could be the only way out.

Aviral Shukla

Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others.

