7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (31 July 2018)

AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy are scheduled for SmackDown Live

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam, while there are certain to be more developments in the heated rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

In the women’s division, Carmella will have to fend for herself in the build-up to her SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch after James Ellsworth was fired last week, and Zelina Vega will compete in her first main-roster match when she takes on Lana.

This week’s in-ring action will also see the latest match in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament, with The Bar set to face The Usos to determine who will take on The New Day in a #1 contender match next week.

Elsewhere on the show, Jeff Hardy will confront Randy Orton about the brutal attack he received from "The Viper" two weeks ago, while Asuka’s feud with The IIconics looks set to continue.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#7 Will Charlotte Flair return?

Charlotte Flair is a six-time champion on the main roster

Charlotte Flair has been gone from WWE television for the last six weeks due to issues with a ruptured implant. However, she revealed recently during an interview with Maria Menounos that she could be cleared on 31 July, which means she might return as early as this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

If “The Queen” does make an appearance, it will surely be as part of the ongoing SmackDown Women’s Championship storyline between her best friend, Becky Lynch, and champion Carmella.

With James Ellsworth fired and Becky confirmed as the #1 contender, perhaps Carmella will temporarily receive help from other roster members, such as Absolution, as she looks to get the upper hand on her rival, only to be interrupted by the returning Charlotte.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair returns and helps Becky Lynch

