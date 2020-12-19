7 Last-minute predictions for WWE TLC 2020: What is a Firefly Inferno Match?

WWE is set to present its final pay-per-view of the year - Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. The annual December demolition derby will take place at Tropicana Field on December 20th. WWE TLC has the potential to be yet another exciting pay-per-view inside the ThunderDome.

As of the end of SmackDown, six matches have been announced for the show. The two biggest matches will happen under the TLC stipulation, pitting Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship and Drew McIntyre against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

The undercard of WWE TLC has some exciting matches as well, particularly the Firefly Inferno Match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. While some of the matches on the card seem predictable in places, WWE might spring a few surprises at TLC.

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at who might win every match at WWE TLC 2020. What do you think will happen at the final pay-per-view of the year?

#7 Possible match for WWE TLC: Sami Zayn vs. Big E (Intercontinental Championship)

Most WWE pay-per-views in 2020 have featured seven matches on the main card and after the events of this week's episode of SmackDown, that number may be repeated on Sunday. In addition to the six matches on display, we could see Big E take on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC.

The feud between Zayn and Big E picked up steam, with the former New Day member interrupting the Sami Awards and attacking the IC Champion. A match at WWE TLC could be announced at any point over the weekend, but there is no guarantee that it will actually take place at the pay-per-view.

The issue between the two does warrant a title match though. Big E and Zayn would add some unpredictability and excitement to WWE TLC, especially since a lot of the matches are pretty predictable. The show could do with a feel-good title change. One that is universally popular.

Again, it must be said that Sami Zayn vs. Big E has not been announced and may very well not take place at WWE TLC. But it remains a possibility since seven is the optimal number of matches for pay-per-views in WWE right now. If it does happen, expect Big E to come away as the Intercontinental Champion.

Prediction (if this match happens): Big E wins at WWE TLC