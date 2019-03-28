×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 7 Major things that WWE must do at the PPV

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    28 Mar 2019, 17:51 IST

How can WWE make this event epic?
How can WWE make this event epic?

WrestleMania 35 might be the most stacked card in the pay-per-view's history, as this year we will see multiple title matches, several grudge matches, and more than one dream match, but all those matches won't benefit the event if WWE doesn't have a proper booking plan in place.

The success or failure of this event solely depends whether WWE's structure of WrestleMania 35 is strong enough to hold people's attention for many hours on end, as this is an event that promises seven hours or longer, and no one wants to sit through seven hours of terrible booking.

So, there are a few key factors WWE need to consider with regards to ensuring that this event is paced correctly, matches are booked efficiently, and narratives are wrapped up in a manner that feels logical. Here are seven things WWE must do at WrestleMania this year.

#7 Drew McIntyre must defeat Reigns


Reigns
Reigns does not need this win.

When Drew McIntyre beat down Roman Reigns on Raw a few weeks ago, fans knew that the former NXT Champion was going to face Reigns at Wrestlemania, and surprisingly enough many members of the WWE Universe dreaded this decision by the company. As everyone knows that whoever goes up against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania will not come away with the victory, and even more importantly their credibility will be damaged in the process.

McIntyre is quite possibly a much more important star than Reigns at the moment, as this is a man that feels authentic in a world of gimmicks, and by having him possibly lose the biggest match of his career will halt his push. This is a match that Roman Reigns doesn't need to win, as his credibility in the WWE will never be dented in any loss, yet many fear that Reigns coming back from his hiatus automatically makes him the victor in this contest.

And that is something that doesn't bode well for the rising McIntyre, but WWE needs to think long term, and if that means Reigns suffering a loss to McIntyre, then they should go for it, as Drew could be a future World Champion that brings some credibility back to the product.




1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE New Day Roman Reigns
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
5 Unexpected things that can shock everyone at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things that should happen at the event
RELATED STORY
5 biggest Wrestlemania 35 rumours
RELATED STORY
2 superstars who should be Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 35 opponent and 2 who should not
RELATED STORY
The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Mistakes WWE must not make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV
RELATED STORY
10 Longest WWE title reigns of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 Major takeaways from the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35 Official Matches and Segments 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us