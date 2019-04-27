7 Matches WWE Fans want to see

Both Mark Calloway (Undertaker) and Chris Park (Abyss) are under contract with the WWE, but sadly this match may never happen no matter how much fans want to see it.

The Legion of Doom vs. Demolition. Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair. Sting vs. Triple H.

These are the dream matches that have actually taken place, and all of them can be seen on WWE's streaming service. Unfortunately, wrestling fans are never satisfied. They always want to see one particular match between a specific set of superstars, and that will never change.

While some dream matches are sadly out of the question for a variety of reasons, there are still quite a few within the realm of possibility. These are the matches that fans cry out for, wondering when they will take place, if ever.

Here are seven matches between WWE superstars that fans want to see, and how likely they are to happen in the future.

Dream Match #1: The Undisputed Era vs. The Revival.

Who are the superior tag team specialists, Dash and Dawson or the Undisputed Era?

When the Undisputed Era first came together, fans knew that there would be tag team greatness in the stable. That's because Kyle O'Reilly has been in successful tag teams with both Bobby Fish, who he teamed with in ReDragon, and with Adam Cole in Future Shock.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Undisputed Era have established dominance on NXT. Meanwhile, two NXT alumni have had some mixed feelings about their stay on the main roster. Dash and Dawson had, at one point, requested their released from the WWE but have decided to stay put for the time being.

What better way to put an emphasis and spotlight on tag team wrestling than by pitting two of the greatest tag team against each other? All of the participants are under WWE contract, though they do compete on different brands. This is a dream match that many fans want to see, but will it ever come to pass?

Chances of this match happening: 50-50. Both teams are heels, and bad guys don't normally feud with bad guys. It could still happen, however, if the Undisputed Era were to join the main roster.

