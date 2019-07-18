7 Memorable moments WWE could be planning for the rest of 2019

WWE has always handed out extremely memorable moments

WWE is all about those big moments, those huge shocks and surprises, or those massive victories that have you thinking that you are thankful you were there to see it or wishing that you were. 2019 has already given us many memorable moments like this that will go down in the annals of wrestling history.

We had a women's match main event WrestleMania for the first time ever when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair collided over the Raw Women's Title. This was the very literal definition of a history-making event.

On the same show, WWE crowned its first-ever black WWE Champion in Kofi Kingston, which is a personal highlight for me, because of how heart-warming and special it felt and because of the great work Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston put on in the ring to build tension and suspense. Another literal history-making moment.

And who can forget the sheer emotional joy of seeing Roman Reigns return from his battle with cancer to let everyone know that 'The Big Dog' was back just mere months after his leukaemia announcement stunned the WWE Universe?

But, with just over half a year left of 2019 and the deal with Fox looming, could WWE be about to give us some more moments that could contend with the ones above? I've given it some thought and here are 6 memorable moments WWE could be planning for the rest of 2019.

(Obviously, this doesn't mean that they ARE planning these things, as these are only my opinions)

#7 John Cena returns and breaks Ric Flair's record

Could WWE book John Cena to beat Flair's record

For a second I was tempted to suggest that John Cena will return and turn heel, but after all this time we all know that definitely will never happen. So, instead, I've gone for Cena returning and winning either the WWE or Universal Title.

Now, I know that Cena himself has stated he doesn't want to. However, if I'm compiling a list of big memorable moments that WWE could do that is physically possible because the Superstar it involves is still able to convincingly wrestle then Cena breaking Flair's record for total WWE world title wins is there.

The story it involves would be great as well because WWE could go down a whole redemptive 'one last run' route, especially considering Cena's trouncing at the hands of Undertaker two 'Mania's ago and his brief callback of the 'Dr. of Thuganomics' gimmick this year.

