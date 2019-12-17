7 Most bizarre things that happened in WWE in 2019: Megastar removed from main event spot, Huge character change leads to World Title win

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 21:30 IST SHARE

An unusual sight

2019 has been one of the more interesting years of the past decade. If we were to point a finger at it, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019 were by far the best years of this past decade, with many new stars emerging, great new moments and changes in direction, characters, etc.

Simply put, the evolution of WWE over the last decade has been immense. If you were to watch select clips of RAW and SmackDown each year for the last decade, the difference and ever-changing presentation is something that WWE has done to constantly try to reinvent the product and stay fresh.

As Jim Ross put it best - WWE is a company that's trying to get older (which is also the reason why he left for AEW). Perhaps the biggest critique that the company has consistently received over the past decade has been a creative one, with many often complaining of the lack of change in the product.

While 2019 had many hit and miss episodes (and that's inevitable when there are 52 episodes a year), there was a lot of good that happened and effort made to have some shocking moments. Here were the most bizarre happenings of 2020:

#7. Roman Reigns returns, becomes a big babyface and loses a push?

'The Big Dog!'

Roman Reigns' 2018 ended shockingly when he announced his battle with leukemia. He returned far earlier than expected, when he announced that he was in remission in February 2019. Since then, he has returned in a big way and contrary to 2015-2018, has been a cheered and beloved babyface in WWE.

Interestingly, it's been helped by the fact that WWE has removed him from the main event scene entirely, with Reigns hardly even competing for a title in the first place. He's had a great role and has been cherished, which is probably why WWE may have been taken by surprise that he's gained so much popularity since then.

