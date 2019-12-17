WWE RAW: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins and AoP assaulted Rey Mysterio

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins did Rey Mysterio a "favor", or so he claims

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens was a notable absence on the show. It made sense that he wouldn't be on the episode since he was written off with an assault last week. He was stretchered out and taken away in an ambulance, which meant that he'll probably be out for a week or two, or more.

The context for the incident was post-gauntlet match, where one hour was wasted on a match that had no conclusive finish. After Andrade DDT'd Humberto Carrillo onto concrete, Mysterio came out in concern for his friend while El Idolo fled away with Zelina Vega.

Following the break, Seth Rollins and the AoP confronted the United States Champion, with Rollins holding the steel pipe that Mysterio gave Kevin Owens. He told Mysterio that the champion "owed him one" and while it looked like he was going to spare him post-beatdown from AoP, Rollins would come back to the ring and curb stomp him. Here are 5 reasons why Rollins assaulted Mysterio.

#5 To set up the title match next week

Seth Rollins post-assault

When Charly Caruso asked Seth Rollins why he assaulted Mysterio, he mentioned that it was for a challenge that he hadn't revealed yet. When asked about what challenge it was, Rollins said that he challenged Rey Mysterio to a United States Championship match next week on RAW.

That's a blockbuster main event that could be a top PPV match on any given day, but we're getting it on free TV instead. We anticipate a great match between the two WWE veterans.

The United States title has been one that has changed hands a lot this year (with only AJ Styles having a decent-length title reign). We could see Kevin Owens return as well.

1 / 5 NEXT