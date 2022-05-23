7 On-screen WWE couples who split in real life 

WWE has paired together several couples on-screen over the years and have been the source of many relationships.

While some of these couples were already together before their time in WWE, there are others whose chemistry was tested on-screen, which in turn led to brief relationships.

As with the vast majority of on-screen couples, many of these partnerships later fizzled out, and these duos later split up in real life.

The following list looks at just seven on-screen couples who went on to split in real life.

#7. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunited 31 year ago today at Wrestlemania VII (3/24/91)



Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunited 31 year ago today at Wrestlemania VII (3/24/91) https://t.co/RL3eWp5cdx

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth have become one of the best-known couples in WWE history. Throughout their time together, Miss Elizabeth was able to help boost Savage's prospects in the company as well as becoming a role model for many young women at the time.

Elizabeth and Savage married at SummerSlam back in 1991, even though the couple was already married in real life. Elizabeth was brought into the company as her husband's manager a few years after the couple exchanged vows.

The couple divorced in 1992, and Elizabeth stopped appearing on WWE TV and later made the move over to WCW, where she began a relationship with Lex Luger.

#6. Edge and Lita

BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet OTD in 2005:

Lita turned on Kane during the Gold Rush Tournament, pairing herself with Edge on WWE television for the very first time.



The Rated R Superstar was born. OTD in 2005:Lita turned on Kane during the Gold Rush Tournament, pairing herself with Edge on WWE television for the very first time. The Rated R Superstar was born. https://t.co/Rodr3T4nGp

After it was revealed that Lita had cheated on Matt Hardy with fellow star Edge, the couple became an instant heel pairing. This led to Edge and Lita being seen as a couple on RAW for several months before the former Women's Champion announced her retirement in 2006.

Lita and Edge's real-life relationship was short-lived, but the couple continued to work together until Lita left the company. Edge has since gone on to marry former star Beth Phoenix.

Edge and Beth have since appeared on-screen as a couple themselves and were victorious over The Miz and Maryse back at The Royal Rumble.

#5. Triple H and Chyna

90s WWE @90sWWE Awesome pic of Triple H and Chyna 📸 Awesome pic of Triple H and Chyna 📸 https://t.co/6tX41oHGQj

Chyna and Triple H worked together as part of D-Generation X for several years on-screen, and the couple dated in real life from 1996 until 2000. Throughout their relationship, the couple lived together and initially hid this from WWE to avoid any negative attention.

The couple split after several years together in 2000, and The Game moved on to a relationship with Stephanie McMahon. The couple worked together as part of various on-screen storylines before marrying in 2003 and going on to welcome three daughters.

Stephanie and Triple H have since often been seen as main authority figures on WWE TV and behind the scenes. The two only recently have announced they are taking a break from their active corporate roles.

#4. John Cena and Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella began dating back in 2012 and became the feature couple on Total Divas. Nikki and Cena were later able to work together on storylines on TV which led to the couple working a mixed-tag team match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, which was where the former 16-time Champion proposed to Nikki Bella after six years of dating.

The couple went on to plan their wedding but later opted to split just months after announcing their engagement. Nikki has since moved on to a relationship with Artem Chigvintsev while Cena married fellow actress Shay Shariatzadeh back in 2020.

#3. John Morrison and Melina

Basha Nanks @NashaBelair 🏽 Melina made John Morrison and Joey Mercury you can argue with ya momma I said what I said Melina made John Morrison and Joey Mercury you can argue with ya momma I said what I said 💅🏽 https://t.co/JRllJ3xRe6

John Morrison and Melina began dating after meeting as part of Tough Enough before later working together on WWE TV. The duo began as two-thirds of MNM before moving on to work as a duo.

Melina was released from WWE in 2011, and the couple announced their split in 2015.

Morrison returned to the company and was joined by his wife, Taya Valkyrie, who was known as Franky Monet on NXT. The couple married back in 2018 after meeting during their time together on the independent circuit. Both Morrison and Valkyrie were released from their WWE contracts last year.

#2. Goldust and Terri Runnels

Goldust was joined by his wife, Terri Runnels, while the star was pushing the envelope in WWE as part of The Attitude Era. While the duo's chemistry was clear to watch on-screen, this appeared to fizzle out in real life after the couple went on to divorce in 1999.

The couple has a daughter together named Dakota and moved on to new relationships, with Terri going on to date New Jack as well as a soldier named Tyree Clowe.

Goldust remarried twice, in 2002, to Milena Martelloni, but the relationship ended in divorce in 2003 before he went on to marry his current wife Ta-rel Roche in 2012.

#1. Former WWE Superstars Matt Hardy and Lita

Old School Jason @attitudefan91 Matt Hardy and Lita are ecstatic about ending up on Raw together, but Chris Jericho ruins the moment by trash talking them. Matt calls Y2J a has-been, in retaliation, Jericho assaults Matt. Matt Hardy and Lita are ecstatic about ending up on Raw together, but Chris Jericho ruins the moment by trash talking them. Matt calls Y2J a has-been, in retaliation, Jericho assaults Matt. https://t.co/A12EMWuh01

Matt Hardy and Lita were two-thirds of Team Extreme and worked together on-screen for several years, which led to the duo sparking up a relationship. Despite being a popular pairing with the WWE Universe, Matt and Lita went their separate ways in 2005 after the scandal involving Edge became public knowledge.

Edge and Matt began an intense on-screen rivalry surrounding this fact. Matt and Lita then entered new relationships. Lita has since dated Edge and CM Punk, while Hardy has gone on to marry Reby Sky, and the couple have welcomed four children.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku