7 Recent kayfabe-breaking photos that you probably have not seen

These behind-the-scenes photos from the Boneyard Match are something else!

The Fiend's backstage photo may have ruined the most terrifying character currently in the WWE.

Lennard Surrao

RIP kayfabe.

The Internet has a polarizing presence in our lives, to say the least, especially for the pro wrestling faithful. It's great to see the Superstars shed their characters to be their real selves every once in a while. For the traditionalists, though, the internet has contributed to the steady demise of kayfabe.

The Undertaker is on Twitter and it's downright ridiculous yet refreshingly unique to see his tweets. It really is.

The staggering influence of the interwebs has forced WWE to adapt to the times. The company has immense clout online, and they need an unending supply of content to keep feeding it to their burgeoning online fanbase.

It's the reality era and content these days addresses both the real and reel life elements of professional wrestling, or sports entertainment as we've been conditioned to believe. That's been the recurring theme on all of WWE's podcasts and Network specials. WWE's photo albums on their websites after major PPVs have also ditched the age-old ideals of kayfabe.

And even if they manage to conceal something - whether it is a photo or an interesting backstage detail - the Internet is inevitable and you'd eventually find it circulating all over the place.

In the slideshow, we've picked out 7non-kayfabe photos from recent times, which were ether released by WWE or just magically ended up online:

#7. Behind the scenes of The Boneyard Match

Undertaker and AJ Styles.

The fans will talk about the Boneyard match for years to come and rightfully so. It was cinematic wrestling done right. It rehabilitated a supposedly washed-out Undertaker and that says volumes of the match's success.

As you may have imagined, a lot of painstaking effort went into putting the match together.

It took eight straight hours to film the whole darn thing and it's safe to say that it was worth all the hard work.

Michael Hayes, Triple H and Jeremy Borash played big roles with both AJ Styles and The Undertaker also having major inputs in how the match was produced.

The NXT production worked tirelessly during the shoot all night and Twitter user @RJStylesB2R shared a few rare behind-the-scenes photos from the tapings.

It took almost 8 hours to film this match.



Behind the scenes of The Undertaker Vs AJ Styles👇#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zbAz8jlCTS — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀 (@RJStylesB2R) April 5, 2020

The Undertaker and AJ Styles can be seen discussing spots of the match between shots and it's not something that we thought we would see right after they attempted to bury each other.

Undertaker and AJ Styles were really invested in the match, as according to WhatCulture's exclusive report, the WWE veterans went out of their way to help the druids get familiar with their roles.

That's not all, WWE also hired locals from the Orange County community to help with the setup and the veterans were everyone as equals.

