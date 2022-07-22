7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

New programs are set to arrive this weekend across WWE Network and Peacock. The streaming platforms welcome new content from World Wrestling Entertainment every week.

Both services feature a wealth of shows, including every episode of Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, WCW Nitro, and more. The archives contain footage from WWE and independent companies, territories, and more. Some content dates back as far as the 1950s, thus spanning over seventy years.

Last week, fans saw a new SummerSlam-themed compilation being added along with recent in-ring action. This time, new independent content will be made available along with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin interviewing a popular SmackDown star.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream. The show is added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives each Saturday morning, offering a similar taste of Saturday morning wrestling for fans who grew up with such.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown saw four wrestlers be interviewed following Friday Night SmackDown. Madcap Moss, Lacey Evans, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston of The New Day were featured. Their interviews can be seen in the video above.

As usual with the program and with RAW Talk, no guests have yet been announced to appear. The superstars featured aren't typically revealed until during the live show. In this case, the featured stars will be announced during Friday Night SmackDown.

#6. Main Event & #5. SmackDown Live - two archived programs will be added to WWE Network and Peacock

The Viking Raiders

In addition to new shows airing on the two streaming platforms this weekend, two shows from the archives are also being added on demand.

As a reminder, both RAW and SmackDown have contractual rights that prevent them from being made available on streaming services immediately after initially airing on television. Meanwhile, Main Event has contractual obligations with Hulu.

WWE Main Event from July 4th will be added to the archives on Saturday morning. The show features two fresh matches. One bout saw Cedric Alexander battle T-Bar, while the other match was Mustafa Ali vs. Veer Mahaan.

An episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be added to both platforms on Sunday. The edition featured June featured Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teaming up despite their animosity boiling over, build towards Money in the Bank, a big moment for Shotzi, and more.

#4. wXw Broken Rules XX & #3. ICW Fight Club - two indie videos will be available on demand

#wXwBrokenRules #wXwNOW Hours of Shrek and Jackie Chan studies taught me this move. Hours of Shrek and Jackie Chan studies taught me this move.#wXwBrokenRules #wXwNOW https://t.co/E3qCtfpfEu

World Wrestling Entertainment first announced independent shows would be added to the archives two years ago. EVOLVE Wrestling, wXw Wrestling, ICW Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling were the four companies WWE hyped up to arrive each weekend.

Unfortunately, with EVOLVE going out of business, it no longer offers new content. While many of their past shows aren't yet available, there doesn't seem to be much of a rush to add the bulk of the archived videos from EVOLVE, either.

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club 228 will be added on Saturday. No card has yet been announced for the episode. In addition to ICW, wXw will offer their Broken Rules XX event.

AEW's Jonathan Gresham was on the show, but it remains to be seen whether his match against Robert Dreissker will be included in the final cut.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Thea Hail vs. Brooklyn Barlow

NXT Level Up is back with a brand episode. The 30-minute program streams on both WWE Network and Peacock each Friday at 10 PM EST immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

As a reminder, while the series streams live, NXT Level Up episodes are not immediately added to the Peacock archives. The reason for this comes down to contractual obligations with Hulu. For international subscribers, the shows are immediately added on-demand to the network.

The upcoming edition of NXT Level Up features three matches. Chase U's Thea Hail will take on Brooklyn Barlow in one bout. The powerhouse Bryson Montana will face Ru Feng in another match. Lastly, Duke Hudson will battle Hank Walker. This will be the latter's second match ever to be streamed.

#1. A new episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions will air

Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Sami Zayn

The most intriguing show for most fans this weekend will likely be the return of Broken Skull Sessions. In the series, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin chats with superstars from the past and present, with new episodes typically airing once a month.

Steve Austin's latest guest is Sami Zayn. After a decade with the company and two decades in the industry, the former Intercontinental Champion will inevitably have much to discuss with the Texas Rattlesnake.

Broken Skull Sessions will be made available on Friday. Past guests interviewed by the legendary former WWE Champion include Bayley, Becky Lynch, Kane, The Undertaker, and Goldberg, among others.

A fun variety of programs will be added to the two streaming services this weekend. From a new interview hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin to a month-old episode of Friday Night SmackDown, most fans will be able to find something to entertain them from this selection of content.

